Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2018: Advanced MLB trade chart loving Whit Merrifield, fading Paul Goldschmidt

If you're looking to find the perfect addition to your Fantasy Baseball lineup, it's time to start thinking about trades for a championship run. In order for your team to improve, you need to target the top players in the Fantasy Baseball rankings. But before you pull the trigger and make a deal in your rotisserie leagues, you need to see Scott White's MLB trade value chart.

This chart, which assigns a value to the top 250 players in the league, is like having 24/7 access to trade advice from one of the top Fantasy Baseball experts in the nation.

White has spent over a decade as CBS Sports' Fantasy Baseball analyst, has been named the FSWA Baseball Writer of the Year and was the 2017 runner-up in the famous Tout Wars league -- the most prestigious league for Fantasy Baseball experts from around the country.

If anybody can spot a value in a Fantasy Baseball deal, it's White, who has been high on players like James Paxton, Ozzie Albies and Gerrit Cole this year long before many other experts.

In his last trade chart, White had Paxton as a top-20 pitcher and just outside the top 50 overall despite the fact that he had an ERA over 5.00. Since then, Paxton has thrown a no-hitter and lowered his ERA to 3.02. Anybody who followed White's advice on Paxton's value got a steal.

This week, we can tell you that Whit Merrifield of the Royals has made a big leap, jumping all the way from No. 71 to No. 59.

Merrifield is an extremely versatile player who can play multiple positions. The 29-year-old is hitting a solid .290 with four homers and 14 stolen bases. He's a player you shouldn't give away without getting a king's ransom in return.

A player going in the opposite direction: Diamondbacks first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, who has dropped from No. 11 all the way to No. 30.

That's because his batting average for the season dipped as low as .208 in early June. He's a player you should not overpay for at this point.

White has also moved one of baseball's biggest names up nearly 10 spots in the rankings and made the call on Noah Syndergaard. Getting the right value for players like these could be the difference between winning your league or going home with nothing.

What are the trade values for the top 250 players in rotisserie leagues, and which star player is now a top-15 value? Visit SportsLine now to get Scott White's full rotisserie Fantasy Baseball trade chart, all from an award-winning expert who has been all over James Paxton's recent breakthrough.