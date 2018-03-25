Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2018 and ADP: Breakouts from model that nailed Gennett’s huge season

Last year, Fantasy Baseball drafters largely wrote off Scooter Gennett, who was owned in less than 50 percent of leagues at the beginning of the season. The result: 136 hits, 97 RBIs, 80 runs and 27 home runs, all career highs. Those stats helped Gennett's owners win matchups week after week.



The team at SportsLine was all over Gennett as a Fantasy breakout from the start. Their model had him as a top-10 second baseman when he was owned in less than 50 percent of leagues, which made him an absolute steal. Anyone who listened to their advice was well-poised for a league title.



SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites. And that same group is sharing their Fantasy Baseball rankings for 2018 right now.



In fact, when it came to ranking players in Fantasy Football, SportsLine's Projection Model beat human experts this season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was the closest-to-the-hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. That could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.



One breakout candidate you need to be all over this year: Astros 3B Alex Bregman. Coming off a season in which he scored 88 runs and hit 19 homers, Bregman is projected to finish among the top 10 third basemen.



He is an extremely versatile infielder who will get playing time at third base, second base and shortstop this season. He has an ADP of 37, but SportsLine says he'll get you the same production as players such as Carlos Correa (11 ADP) and Manny Machado (16 ADP). Take a chance on Bregman and watch the points roll in all season long.



Another shocker: Red Sox 2B Eduardo Nunez. He battled injuries last season, but his 12 home runs and 24 steals in limited time proved he can be an elite power-speed combination.

Nunez is going off draft boards 104th, but SportsLine says you can expect the same production as Dee Gordon, who is being drafted 70 picks earlier. Be patient and pluck Nunez off the draft board when the time is right.

SportsLine is also high on an outfielder who is currently highly undervalued, but you should be targeting him over big-name players such as Andrew McCutchen and Ryan Braun.



So which players poised for breakouts should you snatch in your Fantasy Baseball draft? And which undervalued outfielder can help you win a championship? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy Baseball rankings for every single position from the model that called Scooter Gennett's huge breakout last season, and find out.