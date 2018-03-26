Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2018 and Busts: Model that beat experts warns about Chris Taylor, Sonny Gray

Last season, Xander Bogaerts was plucked off Fantasy Baseball draft boards extremely early, but instead of repeating his impressive 115 runs, 98 RBI and 21 home runs from 2017, Bogaerts face-planted. He finished the 2017 season with just 62 RBI and 10 homers.

The team at SportsLine was all off Bogaerts last year. Their model had the Red Sox shortstop finishing well outside the top five at his position despite Bogaerts being the consensus No. 1 SS in most drafts.

SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy companies. And that same group is sharing their Fantasy Baseball positional rankings for 2018.

In fact, when it came to ranking players in Fantasy Football, SportsLine's Projection Model beat human experts last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was the closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. That could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

One huge bust SportsLine is calling this season: Dodgers outfielder Chris Taylor. He has an average draft position of 98, but SportsLine's model has him ranked behind fellow outfielders like Steven Souza (168 ADP) and Adam Duvall (154 ADP). Don't be fooled by Taylor's preseason hype after his breakout 2017 season.

Another player you'll want to steer clear of is Yankees right-hander Sonny Gray (93 ADP), who has posted an ERA of 3.43 or worse in three consecutive seasons.

In his five outings at Yankee Stadium last season, Gray posted a 5.65 ERA and gave up eight home runs in just 28 2/3 innings. Rather than reach for this Fantasy Baseball bust, SportsLine has Alex Wood (108 ADP) and Gio Gonzalez (145 ADP) ranked above him.

SportsLine's model is also calling for a big-name starting pitcher to bust in a major way. Rather than targeting him, their projections call for Carlos Martinez, David Price and Jon Lester to have similar production.

So what busts should you avoid in your Fantasy Baseball draft? And what big-name pitcher could ruin your season? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy Baseball rankings for every single position from the model that called Xander Bogaerts' face-plant last season, and find out.