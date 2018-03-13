Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2018 and Busts: Model that beat experts warns about Eric Hosmer, Zack Godley
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte will be busts
Last season, Xander Bogaerts was plucked off Fantasy Baseball draft boards extremely early, but instead of repeating his impressive 115 runs, 98 RBI and 21 home runs from 2017, Bogaerts face-planted. He finished the 2017 season with just 62 RBI and 10 homers.
The team at SportsLine was all off Bogaerts last year. Their model had the Red Sox shortstop finishing well outside the top five at his position despite Bogaerts being the consensus No. 1 SS in most drafts.
SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy companies. And that same group is sharing their Fantasy Baseball positional rankings for 2018.
In fact, when it came to ranking players in Fantasy Football, SportsLine's Projection Model beat human experts last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was the closest-to-the-hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. That could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.
One huge bust SportsLine is calling this season: Royals 1B Eric Hosmer. He has an ADP of 85, but SportsLine's model ranks him behind players like Eric Thames (177 ADP), Matt Carpenter (134 ADP) and Carlos Santana (174 ADP). Don't be fooled by Hosmer's preseason hype.
Another player you'll want to steer clear of is Diamondbacks SP Zack Godley.
Godley has posted an ERA of 3.37 or worse in his past two seasons. Despite posting the best swinging-strike rate (13.3 percent) and first-pitch strike rate (60.8) of his career last season, SportsLine's projections point towards Godley (91 ADP) being overvalued.
Rather than reach for this Fantasy Baseball bust, SportsLine says you should target pitchers like Kyle Hendricks (131 ADP), Marcus Stroman (124 ADP), and Gio Gonzalez (160 ADP).
SportsLine's model is also calling for another big-name starting pitcher to bust in a major way. Rather than targeting him, their projections call for David Price, Yu Darvish, and Dallas Keuchel to have similar production.
So what busts should you avoid in your Fantasy Baseball draft? And what big-name pitcher could ruin your season? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy Baseball rankings for every single position from the model that called Xander Bogaerts' face-plant last season, and find out.
-
Podcast: Who's the third overall pick?
On today’s show we debate Trea Turner vs. Nolan Arenado third overall and tell you what you...
-
Spring Takes: New heights for DeShields?
Our Scott White looks at Delino DeShields' stolen base potential, Lucas Giolito's breakout...
-
Royals assets: More Soler power?
The suspension of Jorge Bonifacio means the Royals may give Jorge Soler a longer look this...
-
Twins assets: How Lance Lynn fits
What should we expect from Lance Lynn in Minnesota?
-
Phillies move won't help Jake Arrieta
Jake Arrieta finally has a team, but Scott White says there are other reasons to be concerned...
-
Top Fantasy breakouts: Go Gio
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...