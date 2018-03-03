Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2018 and Busts: Model that beat experts warns about Jose Quintana, Starling Marte

Last season, Xander Bogaerts was plucked off Fantasy Baseball draft boards extremely early, but instead of repeating his impressive 115 runs, 98 RBI and 21 home runs from 2017, Bogaerts face-planted. He finished the 2017 season with just 62 RBI and 10 homers.



The team at SportsLine was all off Bogaerts last year. Their model had the Red Sox shortstop finishing well outside the top five at his position despite Bogaerts being the consensus No. 1 SS in most drafts.



SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy companies. And that same group is sharing their Fantasy Baseball positional rankings for 2018.



In fact, when it came to ranking players in Fantasy Football, SportsLine's Projection Model beat human experts last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was the closest-to-the-hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. That could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

One huge bust SportsLine is calling this season: Pirates OF Starling Marte. He has an ADP of 88.0, but SportsLine's model has him ranked behind players like Adam Duvall (131.4 ADP) and Yasiel Puig (123.6 ADP), both of whom you can draft later.

Marte only appeared in 77 games last year. As a result, his home runs (7), stolen bases (21), runs (48), and RBI (31) were the lowest since 2012, his first season in the league. Don't be fooled by Marte's preseason hype.



Another player you'll want to steer clear of is Cubs pitcher Jose Quintana. Quintana has posted an ERA of 3.30 or worse in five of his past six seasons. And despite a career-best 26.2 percent strikeout rate, he posted a career-worst 4.15 ERA last season.

Rather than reach for this Fantasy Baseball bust, SportsLine has starting pitchers like Gio Gonzalez (92.2 ADP), Marcus Stroman (86.7 ADP), and Alex Wood (94.1 ADP) all ranked above Quintana (61.3 ADP).



SportsLine's model is also calling for another big-name starting pitcher to bust in a major way. Rather than targeting him, their projections call for David Price, Carlos Martinez and Jon Lester to have similar production.

