Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2018 and Busts: Model that beat experts warns about Lorenzo Cain, Robbie Ray

Last season, Xander Bogaerts was plucked off Fantasy Baseball draft boards extremely early, but instead of repeating his impressive 115 runs, 98 RBI and 21 home runs from 2017, Bogaerts face-planted. He finished the 2017 season with just 62 RBI and 10 homers.



The team at SportsLine was all off Bogaerts last year. Their model had the Red Sox shortstop finishing well outside the top five at his position despite Bogaerts being the consensus No. 1 SS in most drafts.



SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy companies. And that same group is sharing their Fantasy Baseball positional rankings for 2018.



In fact, when it came to ranking players in Fantasy Football, SportsLine's Projection Model beat human experts last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was the closest-to-the-hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. That could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

One huge bust SportsLine is calling this season: Brewers OF Lorenzo Cain. He has an ADP of 77, but SportsLine's model has him ranked behind players like Domingo Santana (105 ADP) and Ryan Braun (113 ADP). Don't be fooled by Cain's preseason hype.



Another player you'll want to steer clear of is Diamondbacks SP Robbie Ray, who has an ERA of 3.52 or worse in two of his last three seasons.

Despite posting career-bests in ERA (2.89) and wins (15) last year, SportsLine's projections point towards Ray (50 ADP) being overvalued. Rather than reach for this Fantasy Baseball bust, SportsLine has starting pitchers like Jon Lester (94 ADP), David Price (74 ADP) and Dallas Keuchel (62 ADP) ranked above him.

SportsLine's model is also calling for a starting pitcher to bust in a major way. Rather than targeting him, their projections call for Alex Wood, Gio Gonzalez and Kyle Hendricks to have similar production.

