Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2018 & Busts: Model that beat experts warns about Alex Bregman, Bryce Harper

Last season, Xander Bogaerts was plucked off Fantasy Baseball draft boards extremely early, but instead of repeating his impressive 115 runs, 98 RBI and 21 home runs from 2017, Bogaerts face-planted. He finished the 2017 season with just 62 RBI and 10 homers.



The team at SportsLine was all off Bogaerts last year. Their model had the Red Sox shortstop finishing well outside the top five at his position despite Bogaerts being the consensus No. 1 SS in most drafts.



SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy companies. And that same group is sharing their Fantasy Baseball positional rankings for 2018.



In fact, when it came to ranking players in Fantasy Football, SportsLine's Projection Model beat human experts this season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was the closest-to-the-hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. That could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

One huge bust SportsLine is calling for this season: Astros 3B Alex Bregman. He has an ADP of 52.5, but SportsLine's model has him ranked behind third basemen like Travis Shaw (88.7 ADP) and Justin Turner (66.5 ADP). Don't reach for Bregman when there will be other players available later in the draft who should return better production.



Another player you'll want to steer clear of with a high pick is Washington Nationals OF Bryce Harper. Fantasy players are chasing the big name and picking him with an ADP of 12.4. Meanwhile, SportsLine says you can get other outfielders like J.D Martinez, Aaron Judge and George Springer with higher point projections and lower ADPs.



Harper is an undeniable talent when on the field, but multiple stints on the disabled list during his career make him a risky pick. Don't reach too high and get burned.

SportsLine's model is also calling for another big-name starting pitcher to bust in a major way. Rather than targeting him, their projections call for Quintana, Dallas Keuchel and Chris Archer to have similar production.



So what busts should you avoid in your Fantasy Baseball draft? And what big-name pitcher could ruin your season? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy Baseball rankings for every single position from the model that called Xander Bogaerts' face-plant last season, and find out.