Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2018 & Busts: Model that beat experts warns about Marte, Hendricks

Last season, Xander Bogaerts was plucked off Fantasy Baseball draft boards extremely early, but instead of repeating his impressive 115 runs, 98 RBI and 21 home runs from 2017, Bogaerts face-planted. He finished the 2017 season with just 62 RBI and 10 homers.



The team at SportsLine was all off Bogaerts last year. Their model had the Red Sox shortstop finishing well outside the top five at his position despite Bogaerts being the consensus No. 1 SS in most drafts.



SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy companies. And that same group is sharing their Fantasy Baseball positional rankings for 2018.



In fact, when it came to ranking players in Fantasy Football, SportsLine's Projection Model beat human experts this season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was the closest-to-the-hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. That could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.



One huge bust SportsLine is calling this season: Pirates OF Starling Marte. He has an ADP of 50.7, but SportsLine's model has him ranked the same as Adam Duvall (155.8 ADP) and Yasiel Puig (208.0 ADP). Don't be fooled by Marte's preseason hype.



Another player you'll want to steer clear of is Cubs starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks. Hendricks has posted a 3.03 ERA or worse in two of his past three seasons. He also dealt with a slew of injuries in 2017, furthering your risk if you decide to draft him.

Rather than reach for this Fantasy Baseball bust, SportsLine has Sonny Gray (208.4 ADP), Robbie Ray (163.2 ADP), and Gerrit Cole (81.1 ADP) ranked the same.



SportsLine's model is also calling for another big-name starting pitcher to bust in a major way. Rather than targeting him, their projections call for Jose Quintana, Dallas Keuchel and Chris Archer to have similar production.



So what busts should you avoid in your Fantasy Baseball draft? And what big-name pitcher could ruin your season? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy Baseball rankings for every single position from the model that called Xander Bogaerts' face-plant last season, and find out.