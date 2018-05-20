Fantasy baseball rankings 2018: Elite expert reveals sit-start, waiver wire, matchup advice for Week 9

Fantasy Baseball Week 9 (May 21-27) brings plenty of opportunities to load up on hitters with ideal pitching matchups and bench those who don't. But before you make a move on the waiver wire or set any of your fantasy baseball lineups, you need to see what Chris Towers has to say.



One player Towers isn't high on for Week 9: Giants first baseman Brandon Belt.



Belt entered Friday of Week 8 hitting over .300, with four consecutive games with a home run and 12 hits in his previous six games. But with Belt battling knee soreness and the Astros on the horizon in Week 9, owners shouldn't expect the same type of results.



"Any time you see the Astros on the schedule, you know bad things are coming for your hitters," Towers told SportsLine. "Sure, it's just two games, but it's Justin Verlander and Gerrit Cole. And the Giants only have five games on the schedule to begin with. You're still starting Buster Posey, but I would try to avoid anyone else on the Giants -- and that includes the red-hot Brandon Belt."



A player shooting up this week's fantasy baseball rankings: Mets first baseman Adrian Gonzalez.



The 36-year-old's bat is certainly slowing down, and he's hitting .258 on the year, but all five of his home runs have come against right-handed pitching. He's set to face Marlins and Brewers this week and only one lefty is on the slate.



