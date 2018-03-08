Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2018: Model that beat experts has surprising top third basemen

Kris Bryant is coming off a down year. Jose Ramirez looks like the real deal. Alex Bregman's inconsistency has him tumbling down some experts' Fantasy Baseball rankings. The bottom line: There are plenty of questions surrounding just about every MLB third baseman's value, and that means treacherous waters to navigate when you draft. Luckily, the team at SportsLine has your back.



SportsLine's model powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites. In fact, when it came to ranking players in Fantasy Football, SportsLine's Projection Model beat human experts this season when there were big differences in rankings. And the model was the closest-to-the-hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week.



That could literally be the difference between winning your Fantasy Baseball league or going home empty-handed.



SportsLine's model simulated the entire 2018 MLB season 10,000 times and predicted every player's true performance value so you'll have a huge edge in your draft. Here are the top five third basemen, according to SportsLine:



1. Nolan Arenado - Arenado is SportsLine's top-ranked third baseman, and it isn't close. He is projected to produce 593 points in 2018 and there's a steep drop-off to the No. 2 3B. Draft Arenado as the top-rated third baseman with confidence.



2. Jose Ramirez - Ramirez was arguably the best player for the 102-win Indians last season, raising his production in every meaningful fantasy category except steals. He stole 17 bases to go along with 29 homers, making him one of only four players in the majors to reach both benchmarks. SportsLine's advanced computer model has Ramirez ranked above both Bryant and Manny Machado.



3. Kris Bryant - The 2016 NL MVP put up disappointing fantasy numbers in 2017 -- his home-run total fell dramatically and he drove in a meager 73 runs. He's currently the second 3B being taken off the board with an ADP of 12, but SportsLine says he'll finish third at his position behind Arenado and Ramirez.



4. Josh Donaldson - A shocker. Despite an ADP that's 13 picks behind Machado, Donaldson is No. 4. He is coming off his third straight season with 30+ home runs and is projected to produce 511 fantasy points in 2018.



5. Anthony Rendon - Another shocker. Some experts would have Bregman or Machado in their top five, but SportsLine projects Rendon to beat them both. Rendon hit the most homers of his career last season (25) and has the potential to produce similar numbers in a deep Washington lineup. Don't let his ADP of 36 fool you.



Looking for more Fantasy sleepers and rankings? SportsLine also is high on a 3B you can steal in the later rounds who will give you similar production as Bregman, Machado and Justin Turner. Visit SportsLine here to get premium Fantasy Baseball rankings for every position from the model that out-performed the experts and find out who.