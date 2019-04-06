Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2019: Advanced trade chart loving Adalberto Mondesi, fading Manny Machado

Part of being a winning Fantasy baseball owner is knowing how to find value on the trade market. With the waiver wire limiting how much you can improve your team, a trade is one of the best ways to address a big need, just like for actual big league clubs. If you need saves and have a surplus of hitting, turning a bat into a player like Athletics closer Blake Treinen or another up-and-coming reliever in the 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings could change the complexion of your entire season. There's no reason to stand pat -- if you have a need, address it and improve our season outlook. That's why Ariel Cohen developed his Fantasy baseball trade chart and evaluator for SportsLine. It grades prospective trades instantaneously and gives you the equivalent of expert advice 24/7.

Cohen is the creator of the ATC (Average Total Cost) Projection System. He was a finalist for two FSWA Awards in 2018 -- Baseball Article of the Year and Baseball Writer of the Year. Cohen and his Fantasy partner, Reuven Guy, have used the ATC system projections to finish in the money in several NFBC, RTSports, Tout Wars and other national leagues, racking up several division titles.

This trade evaluator tool is extremely user-friendly. You simply download an Excel file and input the players you are giving away and receiving. The tool will then give you a value. "C" is an even deal; anything above is a win for you, and anything below is a loss. You can only access this must-have tool at SportsLine.

In this week's 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings and trade chart, we can tell you that Cohen's projections are extremely high on Royals infielder Adalberto Mondesi.

As a 22-year-old, Mondesi showed better than expected power in the second half of last season. The son of Major League All-Star Raul Mondesi hit 14 home runs in 275 at-bats last season and appears ready to break out in 2019, having slugged .769 in the first six games of the season. He's batting .346 so far and is tied for the league lead with three triples.

Because of that, the Fantasy baseball trade value chart is assessing extremely high value for Mondesi. In fact, the Royals second baseman and shortstop has the 12th-highest trade value of any player in standard 12-team rotisserie leagues. Don't give him up without a healthy return.

A player the trade chart is fading: Padres shortstop Manny Machado, who is outside the top 50 in Rotisserie leagues.

Machado signed one of the largest contracts in MLB history this offseason, a $300 million deal with San Diego over 10 years. So far, there hasn't been much return on investment since he's hitting just .240 with one home run and three RBIs. He's also struck out seven times.

Jean Segura, Jose Altuve and Kenta Maeda are among the players you could trade straight-up for Machado in Rotisserie leagues and come out with a win, according to the projections, so don't give up too much for him at this point in the season.

Additionally, the 2019 Fantasy baseball trade chart is extremely high on an infielder who struggled at times in 2018, but is in position to explode this year, saying he's now a top-10 value. It's also made the call on the value of players on the disabled list like Giancarlo Stanton (biceps) and Trea Turner (finger). Getting the right return for players like these could be the difference between winning a title or going home with nothing.

What are the Fantasy baseball trade values for every MLB players in head-to-head and Rotisserie leagues? And which infielder is already a top-10 value? Visit SportsLine now to see the Fantasy baseball trade evaluator and chart, all based off the projections of one of the top Fantasy baseball analysts in the nation.