Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2019: Advanced trade chart loving Andrew McCutchen, fading Kevin Gausman

With the 2019 MLB season two months in, Fantasy baseball players have plenty of tough decisions to make. Owners who drafted players like Austin Meadows (.360/12/31), Derek Dietrich (.262/17/36) or Josh Bell (.345/18/51) are enjoying the massive returns they've seen so far. But is now the time to sell high, or should Fantasy players hold on and try to ride that production all the way to the playoffs? These are the decisions that can make or break a roster, and before even considering a trade offer in any type of Fantasy baseball league this week, first be sure to see the 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings and trade chart from Ariel Cohen. It's a data-driven tool that makes sure you come out on the winning side of any of your Fantasy baseball deals.

Cohen is the creator of the ATC (Average Total Cost) Projection System. He was a finalist for two FSWA Awards in 2018 -- Baseball Article of the Year and Baseball Writer of the Year. Cohen and his Fantasy partner, Reuven Guy, have used the ATC system projections to finish in the money in NFBC, RTSports, Tout Wars and other national leagues, racking up plenty of division titles.

This trade evaluator tool is extremely user-friendly. You simply download an Excel file and input the players you are giving away and receiving. The tool will then give you a value. "C" is an even deal; anything above is a win for you, and anything below is a loss. You can only access this must-have tool at SportsLine.

In this week's 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings and trade chart, we can tell you that Cohen's Fantasy baseball projections are extremely high on Phillies outfielder Andrew McCutchen, who is now just outside the top 100 after coming in at No. 170 last week. He's hit .370 with three home runs and seven RBIs in his last seven games, so he's a trade target you need to pounce on immediately before his price goes up even higher.

A player the trade chart is fading in its latest Fantasy baseball rankings 2019: Braves pitcher Kevin Gausman. He's now outside of the top 150. He was one of the surprising steals at the 2018 MLB Trade Deadline when he came from Baltimore to Atlanta. He went 5-3 for the Braves with an impressive 2.87 ERA down the stretch last season.

He hasn't been able to carry that success into 2019, however, especially recently. And he's coming off his worst performance with the Braves after he got rocked for eight earned runs in just one inning pitched earlier this week against the Nationals. His value is sinking by the week, so now is the time to unload him.

