Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2019: Advanced trade chart loving Chris Paddack, fading Ozzie Albies

With the 2019 MLB season now over two months in, Fantasy baseball players have plenty of tough decisions to make. Owners who drafted or picked up players like Rafael Devers (.316/9/40), Josh Bell (.338/18/56) and Austin Riley (.329/9/26) have seen massive numbers, but are they sustainable?

Cohen is the creator of the ATC (Average Total Cost) Projection System. He was a finalist for two FSWA Awards in 2018 -- Baseball Article of the Year and Baseball Writer of the Year. Cohen and his Fantasy partner, Reuven Guy, have used the ATC system projections to finish in the money in NFBC, RTSports, Tout Wars and other national leagues, racking up plenty of division titles.

This trade evaluator tool is extremely user-friendly. You simply download an Excel file and input the players you are giving away and receiving. The tool will then give you a value. "C" is an even deal; anything above is a win for you, and anything below is a loss. You can only access this must-have tool at SportsLine.

In this week's 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings and trade chart, we can tell you that Cohen's MLB projections are fading Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies, who is now outside the top 150 in the head-to-head Fantasy baseball rankings 2019 after beginning the season around No. 100.

Albies has been solid for Atlanta, but not the same dynamic player the Braves saw early in 2018. He's slashing .260/7/25 and has been regularly hitting close to the bottom of Atlanta's lineup. Overall, his average and slugging percentage are down this year and he's behind his pace for home runs, RBIs and stolen bases, so Fantasy players aren't seeing the type of production they were hoping for. He's now worth less than sluggers like Justin Smoak, Alex Gordon and Ketel Marte, so be sure to not give up too much in any deal for Albies.

A player the trade chart is all over in its latest Fantasy baseball rankings 2019: Padres starting pitcher Chris Paddack. The rookie has enjoyed an impressive first season with a 2.97 ERA and 66 strikeouts over 60.2 innings after entering as a top-40 prospect according to multiple publications.

Paddack has pounded the strike zone all season, issuing just 12 walks so far. However, he is still capable of generating double-digit swinging strikes in any given start. For example, on May 6 against the Mets, he generated 20 swings and misses on his way to 11 strikeouts. Paddack has incredible long-term potential and has climbed into the top 25 in Cohen's rankings after being outside the top 800 at one point this season.

