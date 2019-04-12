Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2019: Advanced trade chart loving Cody Bellinger, fading Josh Donaldson

Now that pitching rotations have cycled through and hitting numbers are beginning to level out, it's time to make early-season Fantasy baseball decisions. Fantasy playoff runs start with making the right calls early in the year while the rest of your league is coasting. Reliable 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings and trade advice can help you avoid landmines and get the maximum value in any deal. Plus, with injuries mounting to players like Gary Sanchez (calf), Mike Trout (groin), and Billy Hamilton (knee), figuring out what value every player holds can be challenging. That's why you need to see the 2019 Fantasy baseball trade chart and evaluator at SportsLine. This trade chart utilizes a proprietary algorithm developed by Fantasy baseball analyst Ariel Cohen and evaluates prospective trades instantaneously. This Fantasy baseball tool is the equivalent of having around-the-clock access to one of the top experts in the nation and it can give you a huge edge in your league.

Cohen is the creator of the ATC (Average Total Cost) Projection System. He was a finalist for two FSWA Awards in 2018 -- Baseball Article of the Year and Baseball Writer of the Year. Cohen and his Fantasy partner, Reuven Guy, have used the ATC system projections to finish in the money in several NFBC, RTSports, Tout Wars and other national leagues, racking up several division titles.

This trade evaluator tool is extremely user-friendly. You simply download an Excel file and input the players you are giving away and receiving. The tool will then give you a value. "C" is an even deal; anything above is a win for you, and anything below is a loss.

Cody Bellinger.

After his numbers took a dip in 2018, Bellinger has come back with force this season, showing hitting prowess more along the lines of what Fantasy owners saw during his breakout 2017 rookie campaign. Bellinger enters play on Wednesday hitting a sizzling .440 with seven home runs and 19 RBIs. He leads the National League in virtually every major offensive category.

The chart has stopped short of making Bellinger a top-10 value in 12-team Rotisseries leagues, but he's made a strong jump, moving all the way up to No. 16 after being well outside the top 20 in last week's version.

A player the trade chart is fading this week: Braves third baseman Josh Donaldson, who is now all the way outside the top 250 in Rotisserie leagues.

Donaldson came into the season with Fantasy baseball trade value after he signed a $23 million deal with the Braves in the offseason. Atlanta hoped he could overcome an injury-filled 2018 campaign to return to the type of power numbers he put up between 2015 and 2017, when he smashed at least 33 homers each year.

But the results haven't been there thus far. Donaldson enters play on April 12 hitting just .186 with no home runs and no RBIs. Plus, he hasn't played more than 113 games in a season since 2016. The projections aren't pointing to a turnaround happening anytime soon, so don't chase his name recognition.

A surprising hot-hitting infielder who has exploded into the top 10. Players on the injured list like Trea Turner (finger), Clayton Kershaw (shoulder) and Luis Severino (shoulder).

What are the Fantasy baseball trade values for every MLB players in head-to-head and Rotisserie leagues? And which surprising infielder is now a top-10 value? Visit SportsLine now to see the Fantasy baseball trade evaluator and chart, all based off the projections of one of the top Fantasy baseball analysts in the nation.