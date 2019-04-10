Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2019: Advanced trade chart loving Cody Bellinger, fading Kris Bryant

The 2019 MLB season continues to heat up, and there's been enough time for Fantasy baseball owners to make initial judgments on their rosters. But early-season numbers can be deceiving, so if you give up too much for a player off to a hot start or bail too easily on a slumping star, it could be a regrettable decision when summer rolls around. With plenty of uncertainty in the 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings, you need expert help before making any trade in your Fantasy baseball league. That's why Ariel Cohen developed his 2019 Fantasy baseball trade chart and evaluator for SportsLine. It grades prospective trades instantaneously and gives you the equivalent of expert advice 24/7. It can be the difference between getting a huge steal or getting fleeced at this point in the season.

Cohen is the creator of the ATC (Average Total Cost) Projection System. He was a finalist for two FSWA Awards in 2018 -- Baseball Article of the Year and Baseball Writer of the Year. Cohen and his Fantasy partner, Reuven Guy, have used the ATC system projections to finish in the money in several NFBC, RTSports, Tout Wars and other national leagues, racking up several division titles.

This trade evaluator tool is extremely user-friendly. You simply download an Excel file and input the players you are giving away and receiving. The tool will then give you a value. "C" is an even deal; anything above is a win for you, and anything below is a loss. You can only access this must-have tool at SportsLine.

In this week's 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings and trade chart, we can tell you that Cohen's projections are extremely high on Dodgers first baseman Cody Bellinger.

After his numbers took a dip in 2018, Bellinger has come back with force this season, showing hitting prowess more along the lines of what Fantasy owners saw during his breakout 2017 rookie campaign. Bellinger enters play on Wednesday hitting a sizzling .440 with seven home runs and 19 RBIs. He leads the National League in virtually every major offensive category.

The chart has stopped short of making Bellinger a top-10 value in 12-team Rotisseries leagues, but he's made a strong jump, moving all the way up to No. 16 after being well outside the top 20 in last week's version.

A player the trade chart is fading this week: Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant, who is now outside the top 30 in Rotisserie leagues.

There was optimism that Bryant would be able to return to MVP form this year after a shoulder injury slowed him in 2018. Thus far, the results haven't been there. He enters play on Wednesday hitting just .233 with one home run and six RBIs. He also has just two multi-hit games all season. He started the season as a top-20 value, but has now fallen significantly lower. Be sure not to overpay for his name.

The 2019 Fantasy baseball trade chart is high on a surprising hot-hitting infielder who has exploded into the top 10. It has also updated the value of players on the injured list like Trea Turner (finger), Clayton Kershaw (shoulder) and Luis Severino (shoulder). Getting the right value for players like these could be the difference between winning a title or going home with nothing.

What are the Fantasy baseball trade values for every MLB players in head-to-head and Rotisserie leagues? And which surprising infielder is now a top-10 value? Visit SportsLine now to see the Fantasy baseball trade evaluator and chart, all based off the projections of one of the top Fantasy baseball analysts in the nation.