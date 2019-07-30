Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2019: Advanced trade chart loving Danny Santana, fading Jacob deGrom

The Fantasy baseball season is steaming towards the playoffs and owners everywhere are reevaluating after the MLB All-Star Game. It's been a difficult season for Indians star Jose Ramirez, as he's hitting just .240. However, Ramirez is torching the ball lately, with home runs in four straight games, raising his total to nine in July. Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt is also in the process of rebounding, with a .289 average in July and 10 home runs. Ramirez and Goldschmidt could be buy-low targets as the trade market heats up and they storm up the 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings. Ariel Cohen's 2019 Fantasy baseball trade chart and evaluator are designed to help make sure that you get maximum value in any trade scenario. They're a must-see before agreeing to any deal.

Cohen is the creator of the ATC (Average Total Cost) Projection System. He was a finalist for two FSWA Awards in 2018 -- Baseball Article of the Year and Baseball Writer of the Year. Cohen and his Fantasy partner, Reuven Guy, have used the ATC system projections to finish in the money in NFBC, RTSports, Tout Wars and other national leagues, racking up plenty of division titles.

This trade evaluator tool is extremely user-friendly. You simply download an Excel file and input the players you are giving away and receiving. The tool will then give you a value. "C" is an even deal; anything above is a win for you, and anything below is a loss.

In this week's 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings and trade chart, we can tell you that Cohen's MLB projections are fading Mets starter Jacob deGrom. The Mets ace is undoubtedly one of the best pitchers in the game, but his walk rate is up from 5.5 percent to 6.1 percent from last season to this season. His strikeout rate is down a touch from 32.2 percent to 31.2 percent, which is a big reason why his ERA is up over a run from 1.70 to 2.86. His home-run rate has also more than doubled from 0.41 to 0.98 over the last year and that's why he is down from No. 6 in the rotisserie rankings to No. 16 in the last two weeks.

Another player on the move this week: Rangers utility man Danny Santana. The 28-year-old had one big season in 2014 with the Twins in which he posted an .825 OPS, but he hasn't been able to replicate that until now. And he's having his biggest season ever, generating hard-hit contact a career-high 44.6 percent of the time.

Santana has a .322/.353/.578 slash line with 14 home runs and 12 stolen bases. He has nine multi-hit games in July, which is why he's surged all the way to No. 35 in the rotisserie Fantasy baseball rankings after being completely unranked just two weeks ago.

The evaluator is also all over a slugger who has surged from outside the top 45 to inside the top 20. Additionally, it has updated the value of players dealing with injuries like Gary Sanchez (groin) and Carlos Correa (ribs).

What are the Fantasy baseball trade values for every player in head-to-head and rotisserie leagues? And which slugger is up nearly 30 spots? Visit SportsLine now to see the Fantasy baseball trade evaluator and chart, all based off the projections of one of the top Fantasy baseball analysts in the nation.