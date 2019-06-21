Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2019: Advanced trade chart loving Edwin Encarnacion, fading Aaron Nola

The 2019 Fantasy baseball season featured plenty of injuries to big-name players, forcing owners everywhere to be on their toes. Astros shortstop Carlos Correa fractured a rib while getting an in-home massage last month and manager A.J. Hinch recently announced that he wouldn't be back until after the MLB All-Star Game. Meanwhile, surprising White Sox starter Lucas Giolito finally showed some cracks by allowing six runs on seven hits in 4.1 innings during a loss to the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday. He still sports an impressive 10-2 record with a 2.74 ERA, but owners might be starting to wonder whether he will drop in the latest 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings. Selling high is always an option, and Ariel Cohen's 2019 Fantasy baseball trade chart and evaluator can ensure you're getting maximum value in any deal.

Cohen is the creator of the ATC (Average Total Cost) Projection System. He was a finalist for two FSWA Awards in 2018 -- Baseball Article of the Year and Baseball Writer of the Year. Cohen and his Fantasy partner, Reuven Guy, have used the ATC system projections to finish in the money in NFBC, RTSports, Tout Wars and other national leagues, racking up plenty of division titles.

This trade evaluator tool is extremely user-friendly. You simply download an Excel file and input the players you are giving away and receiving. The tool will then give you a value. "C" is an even deal; anything above is a win for you, and anything below is a loss. You can only access this must-have tool at SportsLine.

In this week's 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings and trade chart, we can tell you that Cohen's MLB projections are fading Phillies starting pitcher Aaron Nola. It's been a rough season for Nola, as evidenced by his 4.89 ERA. And just when it looked like he might be turning the corner with four wins and three quality outings during a five-start span in May, he lost his touch by giving up 14 earned runs in his last three trips to the hill.

Nola's swinging strike rate is down to 9 percent from 13 percent last year, which is why the model has dropped him from No. 23 in head-to-head 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings two weeks ago all the way to No. 67.

Another player on the move this week: Yankees slugger Edwin Encarnacion. The American League home-run leader has risen from No. 150 to No. 33 in the latest version of Cohen's Fantasy baseball rankings 2019 after being acquired from the Mariners in a trade last week.

Encarnacion has always had prodigious power, but he's doing a better job of generating more lift in his swing this season. Encarnacion's flyball rate is at 49.3 percent, up from 43.7 percent when he hit 32 home runs with the Indians a season ago. That's why Encarnacion already has 23 home runs, while a .211 BABIP suggests his .238 batting average should come up considerably over the course of the season. The run-creation opportunities afforded by joining the Yankees' lineup is nothing to scoff at either.

The evaluator is also extremely high on an outfielder who is back from injury and has surged from outside the top 140 two weeks into the top 50 of its head-to-head rankings. Additionally, it has updated the value of players dealing with injuries like Rich Hill (forearm), Kyle Hendricks (shoulder) and Aaron Judge (oblique). Getting the right value for players like these could be the difference between winning a title or going home with nothing.

What are the Fantasy baseball trade values for every MLB player in head-to-head and Rotisserie leagues? And which outfielder is now a top-50 value? Visit SportsLine now to see the Fantasy baseball trade evaluator and chart, all based off the projections of one of the top Fantasy baseball analysts in the nation.