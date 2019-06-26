Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2019: Advanced trade chart loving Framber Valdez, fading Mike Minor

Rangers outfielder Joey Gallo has become one of the premier sluggers in baseball, with 81 home runs combined in 2017 and 2018. A surge in contact rate this season made him a quick mover in 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings before an oblique injury sent him to the injured list on June 1. Since then, Fantasy baseball owners have been eagerly awaiting the slugger's return and this week he finally began a rehab assignment in the Rangers' minor-league system. As he returns to action, he's sure to soar in the lates Fantasy baseball rankings 2019 and looks like a potential trade target. However, owners must sort through the peripherals to see if Gallo's .276/.421/.653 slash line is sustainable and decide whether he's a player to unload or sell high. Weighing trade scenarios like that is exactly what Ariel Cohen's 2019 Fantasy baseball trade chart and evaluator were designed for.

Cohen is the creator of the ATC (Average Total Cost) Projection System. He was a finalist for two FSWA Awards in 2018 -- Baseball Article of the Year and Baseball Writer of the Year. Cohen and his Fantasy partner, Reuven Guy, have used the ATC system projections to finish in the money in NFBC, RTSports, Tout Wars and other national leagues, racking up plenty of division titles.

This trade evaluator tool is extremely user-friendly. You simply download an Excel file and input the players you are giving away and receiving. The tool will then give you a value. "C" is an even deal; anything above is a win for you, and anything below is a loss. You can only access this must-have tool at SportsLine.

In this week's 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings and trade chart, we can tell you that Cohen's MLB projections are fading Rangers starting pitcher Mike Minor. The 31-year-old has had a career resurgence in Texas after shoulder surgeries cost him the 2015 and 2016 seasons.

His fastball velocity has been up the last three seasons since returning, which has helped guide Minor to a 2.52 ERA, but he's starting to show signs of wear as the months go by. Minor has issued seven walks in his last two starts and gave up several home runs to the lowly Reds last week. Hitters are generating more lift against him, with the Indians slugging 16 flyballs and five line drives in his last start. That's why he's dropped from No. 45 to No. 135 in the current 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings for standard head-to-head leagues.

Another player on the move this week: Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez. The 25-year-old rookie has picked up where he left off during a short stint in the Major Leagues last season, inducing groundballs at an extremely high rate to stay out of trouble despite a higher-than-expected walk rate.

Valdez pitched 37 innings with a 2.19 ERA for the Astros last season and owns a 3.61 ERA in 42.1 innings this season after recently moving into the starting rotation. His hard sinker and biting curveball are forcing batters to hit the ball on the ground 64.6 percent of the time, which is why he's gone from un-ranked (outside the top 500) to No. 67 in the head-to-head Fantasy baseball rankings in just two weeks.

The evaluator is also extremely high on an outfielder who is back from injury and has surged from outside the top 140 two weeks into the top 50 of its head-to-head rankings. Additionally, it has updated the value of players dealing with injuries like Rich Hill (forearm), Kyle Hendricks (shoulder) and Aaron Judge (oblique). Getting the right value for players like these could be the difference between winning a title or going home with nothing.

What are the Fantasy baseball trade values for every MLB player in head-to-head and Rotisserie leagues? And which outfielder is now a top-50 value? Visit SportsLine now to see the Fantasy baseball trade evaluator and chart, all based off the projections of one of the top Fantasy baseball analysts in the nation.