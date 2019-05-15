Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2019: Advanced trade chart loving George Springer, fading Tim Anderson

The Fantasy baseball season is a quarter gone and one of the unquestioned stars of the first 40-plus games is Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger. The 2017 Rookie of the Year had a down season in 2018, but has responded by playing the best stretch of baseball in his career. In 42 games, he's hit 15 home runs with 41 RBIs and is slashing .409/.486/.785. Even if his numbers eventually taper off, he's proven himself to be a must-hold and a fixture at the top of 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings everywhere. However, the quarter mark of the season is the time of year where owners are trying to sort out how they can use small sample sizes to their advantage via the trade block. Players with inflated numbers and unsustainable peripherals can be dealt for more than they're worth, while players with disappointing numbers can be acquired on the cheap. That's why you'll want to check out Ariel Cohen's 2019 Fantasy baseball trade chart before offering any deals or responding to any inquiries. His tool will help you comb through the latest Fantasy baseball rankings 2019 and make optimal decisions.

Cohen is the creator of the ATC (Average Total Cost) Projection System. He was a finalist for two FSWA Awards in 2018 -- Baseball Article of the Year and Baseball Writer of the Year. Cohen and his Fantasy partner, Reuven Guy, have used the ATC system projections to finish in the money in NFBC, RTSports, Tout Wars and other national leagues, racking up plenty of division titles.

In this week's 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings and trade chart, we can tell you that Cohen's MLB projections are extremely high on Astros outfielder George Springer, who has surged into the top 20 in head-to-head leagues after coming in at No. 42 last week. Springer leads the American League with 16 home runs and has hit seven of them in the last 11 games entering Wednesday night.

Springer also leads the American League in runs scored, hits, RBIs, slugging, OPS and total bases, making him an extraordinary value regardless of the stat categories incorporated in your own league. And a .342 BABIP doesn't suggest that he's been the benefactor of unusually good luck.

A player the trade chart is fading in its latest Fantasy baseball rankings 2019: White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson. He's all the way down to No. 92 this week after spending much of the season in the top 20.

Anderson is still enjoying an incredible season with a .320/.350/.513 slash line, eight home runs, 25 RBIs and 13 stolen bases. However, his BABIP is coming back to earth from well over .400 to its current state of .364. That rate is likely to fall into the .330 range or lower before it's all said and done. His sagging numbers mean you shouldn't trade for him as a top-20 Fantasy option any longer.

