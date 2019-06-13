Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2019: Advanced trade chart loving Hyun-Jin Ryu, fading Jake Odorizzi

The deeper we get into the season, the harder it is to extract meaningful value from the waiver wire, with most of this season's true revelations already rostered and many of the top Fantasy baseball prospects looking to take the next step already stashed. That leaves the trade market as the best way to make significant roster improvements and target players near the top of the 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings. Of course, that's also a risk because if you wind up on the losing end of a trade, you're not only making your own team worse, you're also making a rival's team even better. You may be thinking now is the time to sell high on a player like White Sox starting pitcher Lucas Giolito, but if you're wrong, you're letting go of a 24-year-old former top prospect who is finally coming into his own as a potential ace. That's why before you make any deals, you'll want to see the 2019 Fantasy baseball trade chart from SportsLine data scientist Ariel Cohen. His trade tool lets you input players and uses the latest 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings to let you know if you're on the winning side of any deal.

Cohen is the creator of the ATC (Average Total Cost) Projection System. He was a finalist for two FSWA Awards in 2018 -- Baseball Article of the Year and Baseball Writer of the Year. Cohen and his Fantasy partner, Reuven Guy, have used the ATC system projections to finish in the money in NFBC, RTSports, Tout Wars and other national leagues, racking up plenty of division titles.

This trade evaluator tool is extremely user-friendly. You simply download an Excel file and input the players you are giving away and receiving. The tool will then give you a value. "C" is an even deal; anything above is a win for you, and anything below is a loss. You can only access this must-have tool at SportsLine.

In this week's 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings and trade chart, we can tell you that Cohen's MLB projections are fading Twins starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi. The 29-year-old is having his best season ever with a 1.92 ERA, 9-2 record, and 78 strikeouts in 70.1 innings pitched. However, there are a few disconcerting signs in the peripherals.

Namely, Odorizzi remains an extreme flyball pitcher, inducing groundballs just 28.2 percent of the time but somehow surviving with a career-low 4.9 percent HR/FB rate that is less than half his career average of 10.2 percent. As the weather warms in July and August, more of those flyballs will leave the park, leaving Odorizzi exposed to regression predicted by his 4.20 xFIP. That's why he's dropped outside the top 100 in the latest head-to-head 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings.

A player the trade chart is all over in its latest Fantasy baseball rankings 2019: Dodgers starting pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu, who is now in the top 15 after ranking outside the top 30 in the head-to-head rankings just last week. Ryu leads the National League with nine wins, a 1.36 ERA and 0.802 WHIP and is one of the frontrunners to take home the National League Cy Young Award.

He's hammering the strike zone this season, walking just five batters in 86 innings so far. And when he does go out of the strike zone, he's doing so usefully, with a career-high out-of-zone swing rate of 36.2 percent. That helps him induce soft contact and strikes and has helped him evolve into the game's premier lefty control specialist.

The evaluator is also extremely high on a pitcher who surged from outside the top 65 last week into the top 20 in head-to-head rankings. Additionally, it has updated the value of players dealing with injuries like Mike Clevinger (back), Jose Altuve (hamstring) and Joey Gallo (oblique). Getting the right value for players like these could be the difference between winning a title or going home with nothing.

What are the Fantasy baseball trade values for every MLB player in head-to-head and Rotisserie leagues?