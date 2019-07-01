Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2019: Advanced trade chart loving Jon Gray, fading Cole Hamels

Chicago White Sox infielders Tim Anderson and Yoan Moncada have been two of the most pleasant surprises in Fantasy baseball rankings this season, but owners of either are in a tight spot this week with disappointing news on the injury front. After tough seasons in 2018, both have an OPS of .830 or higher and have shot up the 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings. Now, Anderson will head to the injured list with an ankle issue, while Moncada was hit in the knee by a Chris Sale slider on Wednesday and is being monitored. With few viable Fantasy baseball waiver wire options available, pulling off a trade might be the key to surviving without either player. And Ariel Cohen's 2019 Fantasy baseball trade chart and evaluator are designed to make sure you wind up on the winning side of any deal you make. It can help you make up for the loss of Anderson, Moncada, or any other player suffering from an injury.

Cohen is the creator of the ATC (Average Total Cost) Projection System. He was a finalist for two FSWA Awards in 2018 -- Baseball Article of the Year and Baseball Writer of the Year. Cohen and his Fantasy partner, Reuven Guy, have used the ATC system projections to finish in the money in NFBC, RTSports, Tout Wars and other national leagues, racking up plenty of division titles.

This trade evaluator tool is extremely user-friendly. You simply download an Excel file and input the players you are giving away and receiving. The tool will then give you a value. "C" is an even deal; anything above is a win for you, and anything below is a loss. You can only access this must-have tool at SportsLine.

In this week's 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings and trade chart, we can tell you that Cohen's MLB projections are fading Cubs pitcher Cole Hamels. Since joining the Cubs last summer, Hamels has had a career revival and posted an impressive 2.92 ERA in the 2019 season.

However, Hamels has been benefitting from a slightly low BABIP of .280 and a HR/FB rate that has dropped to 10.8 percent from 17.5 percent last season. As more balls put in play start finding holes and the weather in Chicago warms up to send more of those out of the park, Hamels is due for regression. He's also headed to the injured list with an oblique injury, much to the dismay of owners and Cubs fans everywhere. Hamels has dropped from No. 38 to No. 93 in the head-to-head 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings as a result.

Another player on the move this week: Rockies starting pitcher Jon Gray. For years, Colorado had pitching problems created by an inability to compete for top-line talent in free agency thanks to what Coors Field would do to their numbers. However, Colorado has started to combat the inflated run totals in the Mile High City with homegrown talent.

Gray has a style that battles the thin air in Denver with a 48.8 percent groundball rate. Plus, his high-octane fastball-slider combo has been overwhelming opposing hitters to the tune of 9.62 K/9. That's why he has moved up from No. 130 to inside the top 70 in the latest head-to-head Fantasy baseball trade rankings. Gray is a target for anyone looking for pitching help in the second half of the season.

The evaluator is also extremely high on a starting pitcher who is back from injury. He surged from outside the top 80 last week into the top 55 of the head-to-head rankings. Additionally, it has updated the value of players dealing with injuries like Giancarlo Stanton (knee) and Jordan Hicks (elbow). Getting the right value for players like these could be the difference between winning a title or going home with nothing.

What are the Fantasy baseball trade values for every MLB player in head-to-head and Rotisserie leagues? And which starting pitcher is now a top-55 value? Visit SportsLine now to see the Fantasy baseball trade evaluator and chart, all based off the projections of one of the top Fantasy baseball analysts in the nation.