Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2019: Advanced trade chart loving Jon Gray, fading Trevor Story

The Fantasy baseball season is a six-month grind. As you get into the dog days of summer and start thinking about the playoffs, pulling off a trade could set your team apart. With nearly half-a-season in the bag, Paul Goldschmidt has been one of the biggest surprises in Fantasy baseball. After being traded from the Diamondbacks to the Cardinals, Goldschmidt has plummeted down the 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings thanks to a career-low OPS of .759. Owners everywhere are trying to figure out whether he's in line for a bounce-back or continued disappointment in the second half of the season. Should you try to buy low on Goldschmidt or avoid him like the plague? Ariel Cohen's 2019 Fantasy baseball trade chart and evaluator are made weigh in on tough decisions like that. The chart will make sure you end up on the right side of any deal.

Cohen is the creator of the ATC (Average Total Cost) Projection System. He was a finalist for two FSWA Awards in 2018 -- Baseball Article of the Year and Baseball Writer of the Year. Cohen and his Fantasy partner, Reuven Guy, have used the ATC system projections to finish in the money in NFBC, RTSports, Tout Wars and other national leagues, racking up plenty of division titles.

This trade evaluator tool is extremely user-friendly. You simply download an Excel file and input the players you are giving away and receiving. The tool will then give you a value. "C" is an even deal; anything above is a win for you, and anything below is a loss. You can only access this must-have tool at SportsLine.

In this week's 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings and trade chart, we can tell you that Cohen's MLB projections are fading Rockies shortstop Trevor Story. The 26-year-old is having another standout season with 17 home runs, 65 runs scored, 48 RBIs and 12 stolen bases, but his .294/.360/.547 slash line has been buoyed by a .361 BABIP. A career-high out-of-zone swing rate of 32.6 percent leaves him open to plenty of whiffing going forward.

Another player on the move this week: Rockies starting pitcher Jon Gray. For years, Colorado had pitching problems created by an inability to compete for top-line talent in free agency thanks to what Coors Field would do to their numbers. However, Colorado has started to combat the inflated run totals in the Mile High City with homegrown talent.

Gray has a style that battles the thin air in Denver with a 48.8 percent groundball rate. Plus, his high-octane fastball-slider combo has been overwhelming opposing hitters to the tune of 9.62 K/9. That's why he has moved up from No. 130 to inside the top 70 in the latest head-to-head Fantasy baseball trade rankings. Gray is a target for anyone looking for pitching help in the second half of the season.

The evaluator is also extremely high on a starting pitcher who is back from injury. He surged from outside the top 80 last week into the top 55 of the head-to-head rankings. Additionally, it has updated the value of players dealing with injuries like Giancarlo Stanton (knee) and Jordan Hicks (elbow). Getting the right value for players like these could be the difference between winning a title or going home with nothing.

What are the Fantasy baseball trade values for every MLB player in head-to-head and Rotisserie leagues? And which starting pitcher is now a top-55 value? Visit SportsLine now to see the Fantasy baseball trade evaluator and chart, all based off the projections of one of the top Fantasy baseball analysts in the nation.