Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2019: Advanced trade chart loving Jordan Yamamoto, fading Khris Davis

With the MLB All-Star Game in the rearview mirror, owners are scouring the latest 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings in search of second half help for their lineups. Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is back from his oblique strain and starting to hit for power again, with four home runs since June 25. Meanwhile, first baseman Paul Goldschmidt has struggled in his first year with the Cardinals, hitting .254 with 16 home runs and 37 RBI in the first half. Both should be popular trade targets in the second half as potential buy-low candidates.

Cohen is the creator of the ATC (Average Total Cost) Projection System. He was a finalist for two FSWA Awards in 2018 -- Baseball Article of the Year and Baseball Writer of the Year.

In this week's 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings and trade chart, we can tell you that Cohen's MLB projections are fading Athletics outfielder Khris Davis. After hitting 48 home runs last season, Davis began the year as a top-20 value in Cohen's 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings for rotisserie leagues. However, his power numbers have plummeted in 2019 and he's down to No. 93, with his peripherals suggesting more trouble to come.

Davis has just 16 home runs so far and his slugging percentage is down 116 points. That's primarily a function of him failing to generate lift as consistently as he has in years past. Davis is hitting flyballs just 37.1 percent of the time, down from 48.8 percent last year, and it's hard to buy a home run hitter who isn't getting the ball into the air.

Another player on the move this week: Marlins starting pitcher Jordan Yamamoto. The rookie has been dealing since joining the Marlins rotation last month with a 3-0 record, 1.24 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 29 innings despite being a relatively unheralded prospect entering the season.

Yamamoto sits at just 91.3 mph on average with his fastball, but he has a cutter/slider/curveball combination allows him to throw at varied speeds to keep hitters off-balance. He throws one of those three pitches 50.2 percent of the time and mixes in a changeup that sits at 83 mph.

