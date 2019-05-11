Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2019: Advanced trade chart loving Jose Berrios, fading Paul Goldschmidt

The 2019 Fantasy baseball season is into its second month. With players who started unreasonably hot or cold starting to swing toward the middle, owners are getting a better handle on who can sustain their hot start and who's winter is coming. White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson got off to a blistering start and boasts an impressive .866 OPS with six home runs and 12 stolen bases to shoot up the 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings. But are those numbers sustainable? Should you be buying or selling him? And if you choose to deal him, what value should you expect in returns? Those are the types of questions that Ariel Cohen's 2019 Fantasy baseball trade chart is designed to answer. Before you pursue your next blockbuster trade, be sure to consult the chart before accepting or offering any deal.

Cohen is the creator of the ATC (Average Total Cost) Projection System. He was a finalist for two FSWA Awards in 2018 -- Baseball Article of the Year and Baseball Writer of the Year. Cohen and his Fantasy partner, Reuven Guy, have used the ATC system projections to finish in the money in NFBC, RTSports, Tout Wars and other national leagues, racking up plenty of division titles.

This trade evaluator tool is extremely user-friendly.

In this week's 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings and trade chart, we can tell you that Cohen's projections are extremely high on Twins starting pitcher Jose Berrios, who has surged into the top 12 in head-to-head leagues after coming in at No. 36 last week. Berrios is on a five-start win streak and has been on fire in his last three starts, giving up fewer than three earned runs in at least six innings. He's also struck out 51 batters in eight starts.

Berrios' potential to dominate has always hinged on his ability to start a sharp-breaking curveball at the edges of the zone to entice hitters. When he loses command, it's fairly easy to lay off of and makes him dependent almost entirely on changing speeds to survive. However, his curveball has been rock solid and he's throwing it often, which is why he has a 6-1 record and 2.53 ERA for the season.

A player the trade chart is fading in its Fantasy baseball rankings 2019: Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt. He's all the way down to No. 87 this week after spending much of the season well inside the top 50. That's because he's tanking at the plate, hitting just .185 with no home runs and no RBIs in his last seven games. Don't be deceived by his season-long numbers (.245/9/19) because his recent results put him more in line with players like Jean Segura, Starling Marte and Jose Abreu when it comes to trade value in head-to-head leagues.

The evaluator is also extremely high on a pitcher who started the season outside the top 25, but is now a top-10 value. Additionally, it has updated the value of players dealing with injuries like Giancarlo Stanton (biceps/shoulder), David Price (elbow) and Anthony Rendon (elbow). Getting the right value for players like these could be the difference between winning a title or going home with nothing.

