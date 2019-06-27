Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2019: Advanced trade chart loving Juan Soto, fading Trevor Story

The 2019 Fantasy baseball season is nearly halfway gone and owners everywhere are looking to improve their rosters as injuries mount. Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is back from an oblique injury, a boost to lineups everywhere, but White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson is heading to the injured list with a high ankle sprain and potentially plummeting down 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings. The trade market is the best way to improve your roster at this point compared to the Fantasy baseball waiver wire, but making sure you're on the better end of a deal is the key to success. That's why you'll want to use the 2019 Fantasy baseball trade chart and evaluator from Ariel Cohen before agreeing to any transaction.

Cohen is the creator of the ATC (Average Total Cost) Projection System. He was a finalist for two FSWA Awards in 2018 -- Baseball Article of the Year and Baseball Writer of the Year. Cohen and his Fantasy partner, Reuven Guy, have used the ATC system projections to finish in the money in NFBC, RTSports, Tout Wars and other national leagues, racking up plenty of division titles.

This trade evaluator tool is extremely user-friendly. You simply download an Excel file and input the players you are giving away and receiving. The tool will then give you a value. "C" is an even deal; anything above is a win for you, and anything below is a loss. You can only access this must-have tool at SportsLine.

In this week's 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings and trade chart, we can tell you that Cohen's MLB projections are fading Rockies shortstop Trevor Story. The 26-year-old is having another standout season with 17 home runs, 65 runs scored, 48 RBIs and 12 stolen bases, but his .294/.360/.547 slash line has been buoyed by a .361 BABIP. A career-high out-of-zone swing rate of 32.6 percent leaves him open to plenty of whiffing going forward.

Another player on the move this week: Nationals outfielder Juan Soto. The 20-year-old finished second in the Rookie of the Year voting last season and continues to show an advanced plate approach that gives him plenty of value.

Soto is slashing .302/.400/.525 and has 12 home runs with 50 RBIs. He's also added five stolen bases for good measure. That's why he's up from outside the top 60 to No. 36 in the latest standard head-to-head Fantasy baseball rankings 2019.

The evaluator is also extremely high on a starting pitcher who is back from injury. He surged from outside the top 80 last week into the top 55 of the head-to-head rankings. Additionally, it has updated the value of players dealing with injuries like Giancarlo Stanton (knee) and Jordan Hicks (elbow). Getting the right value for players like these could be the difference between winning a title or going home with nothing.

What are the Fantasy baseball trade values for every MLB player in head-to-head and Rotisserie leagues? And which starting pitcher is now a top-55 value? Visit SportsLine now to see the Fantasy baseball trade evaluator and chart, all based off the projections of one of the top Fantasy baseball analysts in the nation.