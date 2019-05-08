Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2019: Advanced trade chart loving Kris Bryant, fading Paul Goldschmidt

As the Major League Baseball season rolls deeper into May, there are some tough calls for owners to make as they shape their rosters and adjust their 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings. Players like Justin Turner, Charlie Blackmon and Alex Bregman are soaring in the latest 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings and all put up eye-popping numbers in the past week. If players like those are on your roster, it might be time to sell high. If you're looking to make a deal to get them, you won't want to give up too much. That's where Ariel Cohen's 2019 Fantasy baseball trade chart comes into play. It assigns a value for every single player and you can instantly find out if your deal is a winner or a loser.

Cohen is the creator of the ATC (Average Total Cost) Projection System. He was a finalist for two FSWA Awards in 2018 -- Baseball Article of the Year and Baseball Writer of the Year. Cohen and his Fantasy partner, Reuven Guy, have used the ATC system projections to finish in the money in NFBC, RTSports, Tout Wars and other national leagues, racking up plenty of division titles.

This trade evaluator tool is extremely user-friendly. You simply download an Excel file and input the players you are giving away and receiving. The tool will then give you a value. "C" is an even deal; anything above is a win for you, and anything below is a loss. You can only access this must-have tool at SportsLine.

In this week's 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings and trade chart, we can tell you that Cohen's projections are extremely high on Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant, who has surged inside the top 30 in head-to-head leagues after coming in at No. 47 last week. Bryant has been crushing the ball after a slow start to the season. He entered play on May 8 hitting .333 with three home runs and 10 RBIs in his last seven games.

He's now worth more than players like J.D. Martinez and even teammate Javier Baez, who is hitting .321 with 11 home runs on the season. Getting the right value for hot-and-cold players like Bryant is essential if you want to make a deep run in your Fantasy baseball league this year.

A player the trade chart is fading in its Fantasy baseball rankings 2019: Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt. He's all the way down to No. 87 this week after spending much of the season well inside the top 50. That's because he's tanking at the plate, hitting just .185 with no home runs and no RBIs in his last seven games. Don't be deceived by his season-long numbers (.245/9/19) because his recent results put him more in line with players like Jean Segura, Starling Marte and Jose Abreu when it comes to trade value in head-to-head leagues.

The evaluator is also extremely high on a pitcher who started the season outside the top 25, but is now a top-10 value. Additionally, it has updated the value of players dealing with injuries like Giancarlo Stanton (biceps/shoulder), David Price (elbow) and Anthony Rendon (elbow). Getting the right value for players like these could be the difference between winning a title or going home with nothing.

