Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2019: Advanced trade chart loving Lance Lynn, fading German Marquez

The second half of the Fantasy baseball season is all about roster improvement. Outside of injuries leading to major playing time for a reserve or fresh call-up, it can be hard to find quality waiver wire talent with the final months of the season approaching quickly. First baseman Paul Goldschmidt has struggled in his first season with the Cardinals, slashing .251/.341/.433. However, he has a BABIP of .300, 50 points lower than his career average, and he could be an intriguing buy-low candidate who's likely to move up the 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings in short order. Finding hidden value is the key to setting yourself up to win a championship.

Cohen is the creator of the ATC (Average Total Cost) Projection System. He was a finalist for two FSWA Awards in 2018 -- Baseball Article of the Year and Baseball Writer of the Year. Cohen and his Fantasy partner, Reuven Guy, have used the ATC system projections to finish in the money in NFBC, RTSports, Tout Wars and other national leagues, racking up plenty of division titles.

This trade evaluator tool is extremely user-friendly. You simply download an Excel file and input the players you are giving away and receiving. The tool will then give you a value. "C" is an even deal; anything above is a win for you, and anything below is a loss.

In this week's 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings and trade chart, we can tell you that Cohen's MLB projections are fading Rockies starting pitcher German Marquez. After a strong 2018 season where he went 14-11 with a 3.77 ERA while striking out 10.56 batters per nine innings, Marquez has struggled to a 5.12 ERA this year.

And while the volatility of playing in Coors Field has been a factor (Marquez has given up 19 home runs already after giving up just 24 all year in 2018), he's also struggling to generate swings and misses at the same rate. Marquez's K-rate is down from 28.2 percent to 23.2 percent, which is why he's down from No. 64 in the head-to-head Fantasy baseball rankings 2019 two weeks ago to outside the top 125.

Another player on the move this week: Rangers starting pitcher Lance Lynn. The 32-year-old has had a steady season for Texas, with a 12-5 record and 3.87 ERA while striking out 9.84 batters per nine innings.

On any given night, he can give you top-of-the-rotation production. He's pitched at least seven innings of shutout ball with double-digit strikeouts in two of his last four starts. Additionally, a .333 BABIP suggests he'll have positive regression with batted balls to enhance his Fantasy profile in the second half. That's why he's surged from outside the top 75 to well inside the top 50 in the latest 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings for head-to-head leagues over the last two weeks.

