Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2019: Advanced trade chart loving Lance Lynn, fading Kyle Hendricks

A little over a week since the MLB All-Star break ended, the 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings are beginning to shift with the second half serving as a chance for rebirth for some struggling stars, and the beginning of anticipated falls for others posting unsustainable numbers. Rangers infielder Danny Santana has been making the most of his playing opportunities of late, hitting a stunning .429 with two home runs and four RBIs in his last seven games. Meanwhile, Yankees shortstop Gleyber Torres has seen his stock go down a bit in July after hitting no home runs. Both are sure to be popular trade candidates in Fantasy baseball during the second half given their numbers overall, but understanding the trends and getting maximum value in a deal for either could be the difference between winning or losing.

This trade evaluator tool is extremely user-friendly. You simply download an Excel file and input the players you are giving away and receiving. The tool will then give you a value. "C" is an even deal; anything above is a win for you, and anything below is a loss. You can only access this must-have tool at SportsLine.

In this week's 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings and trade chart, we can tell you that Cohen's MLB projections are fading Cubs pitcher Kyle Hendricks. The Chicago righty has thrived on control during his MLB career, with a walk rate of just 5.7 percent over six seasons. However, while he's avoiding giving up free passes this year with a 5.0 percent walk rate, his ability to work the edges of the zone to induce soft contact hasn't been as sharp.

After inducing soft contact at least 22.4 percent of the time in four of his first five seasons, Hendricks' soft-contact rate is just 17.4 percent this year, while his hard-hit contact rate is a career-high 35.9 percent. Hendricks has struggled especially in recent starts, failing to pitch more than 4.1 innings in three of four starts and failing to earn a win since June 9. That's why Hendricks has dropped from inside the top 40 to outside the top 70 in the head-to-head Fantasy baseball trade rankings over the last two weeks.

Another player on the move this week: Rangers starting pitcher Lance Lynn. The 32-year-old has had a steady season for Texas, with a 12-5 record and 3.87 ERA while striking out 9.84 batters per nine innings.

On any given night, he can give you top-of-the-rotation production. He's pitched at least seven innings of shutout ball with double-digit strikeouts in two of his last four starts. Additionally, a .333 BABIP suggests he'll have positive regression with batted balls to enhance his Fantasy profile in the second half. That's why he's surged from outside the top 75 to well inside the top 50 in the latest 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings for head-to-head leagues over the last two weeks.

What are the Fantasy baseball trade values for every player in head-to-head and rotisserie leagues?