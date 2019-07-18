Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2019: Advanced trade chart loving Luis Castillo, fading German Marquez

The MLB season is back in full swing again after the All-Star break and Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts, Braves third baseman Josh Donaldson and Brewers outfielder have had no problem picking things back up in the second half. Bogaerts is hitting .517 with four home runs and 11 RBIs in his last seven games, Donaldson is hitting .360 with five homers and 12 RBIs over the same time frame, while Yelich is hitting .407 with three home runs, six RBIs and four steals in his last seven. All three are further cementing their status near the top of the 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings, but owners looking to improve their rosters would be hard-pressed to pry stars of that caliber away via trade without paying a fortune. However, there are plenty of trade targets out there who are affordable and can help in the second half. The 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings and trade chart from SportsLine's Ariel Cohen are designed to find them and make sure you're getting the right price for them.

Cohen is the creator of the ATC (Average Total Cost) Projection System. He was a finalist for two FSWA Awards in 2018 -- Baseball Article of the Year and Baseball Writer of the Year. Cohen and his Fantasy partner, Reuven Guy, have used the ATC system projections to finish in the money in NFBC, RTSports, Tout Wars and other national leagues, racking up plenty of division titles.

This trade evaluator tool is extremely user-friendly. You simply download an Excel file and input the players you are giving away and receiving. The tool will then give you a value. "C" is an even deal; anything above is a win for you, and anything below is a loss. You can only access this must-have tool at SportsLine.

In this week's 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings and trade chart, we can tell you that Cohen's MLB projections are fading Rockies starting pitcher German Marquez. After a strong 2018 season where he went 14-11 with a 3.77 ERA while striking out 10.56 batters per nine innings, Marquez has struggled to a 5.12 ERA this year.

And while the volatility of playing in Coors Field has been a factor (Marquez has given up 19 home runs already after giving up just 24 all year in 2018), he's also struggling to generate swings and misses at the same rate. Marquez's K-rate is down from 28.2 percent to 23.2 percent, which is why he's down from No. 64 in the head-to-head Fantasy baseball rankings 2019 two weeks ago to outside the top 125.

Another player on the move this week: Reds starter Luis Castillo. The 26-year-old is in his third season and has had his most productive campaign to date, with a 9-3 record and 2.42 ERA. Castillo is striking out a career-high 10.77 batters per nine innings with a four-pitch arsenal that he mixes comfortably.

Castillo rebounded from a tough start against Milwaukee in late-June to give up just four runs over his last three starts. That's helped him move up from No. 60 to inside the top 30 in the head-to-head trade rankings over the last two weeks.

The evaluator is also fading a starting pitcher who dropped from inside the top 30 to outside the top 95. Additionally, it has updated the value of players dealing with injuries like Max Scherzer (back) and Eddie Rosario (ankle). Getting the right value for players like these could be the difference between winning a title or going home with nothing.

What are the Fantasy baseball trade values for every player in head-to-head and rotisserie leagues? And which starting pitcher has dropped more than 70 spots in two weeks? Visit SportsLine now to see the Fantasy baseball trade evaluator and chart, all based off the projections of one of the top Fantasy baseball analysts in the nation.