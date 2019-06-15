Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2019: Advanced trade chart loving Matthew Boyd, fading Jake Odorizzi

The MLB season has been full of surprises, with players like Pirates first baseman Josh Bell (.324/18/60), Twins shortstop Jorge Polanco (.341/10/35) and Rangers starting pitcher Mike Minor (2.54 ERA, 5-4, 93 SO) taking the 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings by storm. There has also been plenty of MLB news in recent days to digest. White Sox outfielder Eloy Jimenez has continued his tear, hitting a pair of three-run homers on Friday. Indians outfielder Jake Bauers hit for the cycle the same day, while the Nationals' Max Scherzer has been the subject of trade rumors. With plenty of data available, it's important to get out in front of the numbers so you can buy low and sell high. That's why before you make any offers, you'll want to see the 2019 Fantasy baseball trade chart from SportsLine data scientist Ariel Cohen. His trade tool lets you input players and uses the latest 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings to let you know if you're on the winning side of any deal.

Cohen is the creator of the ATC (Average Total Cost) Projection System. He was a finalist for two FSWA Awards in 2018 -- Baseball Article of the Year and Baseball Writer of the Year. Cohen and his Fantasy partner, Reuven Guy, have used the ATC system projections to finish in the money in NFBC, RTSports, Tout Wars and other national leagues, racking up plenty of division titles.

This trade evaluator tool is extremely user-friendly. You simply download an Excel file and input the players you are giving away and receiving. The tool will then give you a value. "C" is an even deal; anything above is a win for you, and anything below is a loss. You can only access this must-have tool at SportsLine.

In this week's 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings and trade chart, we can tell you that Cohen's MLB projections are fading Twins starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi. The 29-year-old is having his best season ever with a 1.92 ERA, 9-2 record, and 78 strikeouts in 70.1 innings pitched. However, there are a few disconcerting signs in the peripherals.

Namely, Odorizzi remains an extreme flyball pitcher, inducing groundballs just 28.2 percent of the time but somehow surviving with a career-low 4.9 percent HR/FB rate that is less than half his career average of 10.2 percent. As the weather warms in July and August, more of those flyballs will leave the park, leaving Odorizzi exposed to regression predicted by his 4.20 xFIP. That's why he's dropped outside the top 100 in the latest head-to-head 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings.

A player the trade chart is all over in its latest Fantasy baseball rankings 2019: Tigers starting pitcher Matthew Boyd. The 28-year-old had become a Fantasy baseball afterthought with an ERA of 4.39 or higher in his first three seasons in the Major Leagues, but his velocity is up from 90.4 mph to 91.5 and he's been leaning more heavily on a vicious slider.

Boyd is throwing that slider 35.8 percent of the time, up from 11.0 percent just two seasons ago, and is throwing his curveball just 5.4 percent of the time, down from 18.0 percent of the time in 2017. That's helped raise his swinging strike rate to a career-high 13.7 percent, and he's sporting a 3.08 ERA with 11.2 K/9 because of it. He's risen from No. 120 to No. 45 in the latest version of Cohen's head-to-head 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings.

The evaluator is also extremely high on a pitcher who surged from outside the top 65 last week into the top 20 in head-to-head rankings. Additionally, it has updated the value of players dealing with injuries like Mike Clevinger (back), Jose Altuve (hamstring) and Joey Gallo (oblique). Getting the right value for players like these could be the difference between winning a title or going home with nothing.

What are the Fantasy baseball trade values for every MLB player in head-to-head and Rotisserie leagues? And which pitcher is now a top-20 value? Visit SportsLine now to see the Fantasy baseball trade evaluator and chart, all based off the projections of one of the top Fantasy baseball analysts in the nation.