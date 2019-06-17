Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2019: Advanced trade chart loving Matthew Boyd, fading Joc Pederson

It's still relatively early in the MLB season, but from a Fantasy baseball standpoint, the competition is heating up. The trade deadline in many leagues comes in early August, with the playoffs following a few weeks later. If you've fallen back in the race for the postseason or are looking to bolster your team to make it championship-caliber, now is the time to make a move. There's a lot to consider with Giancarlo Stanton (shoulder) expected to return this week and Aaron Judge (oblique) coming back soon. MLB news and injury updates will shake up 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings, moving players up and down accordingly. Before making the call on any player, see the 2019 Fantasy baseball trade chart from SportsLine's Ariel Cohen, a data-driven expert who can give you a huge edge when you're making any kind of Fantasy transaction.

Cohen is the creator of the ATC (Average Total Cost) Projection System. He was a finalist for two FSWA Awards in 2018 -- Baseball Article of the Year and Baseball Writer of the Year. Cohen and his Fantasy partner, Reuven Guy, have used the ATC system projections to finish in the money in NFBC, RTSports, Tout Wars and other national leagues, racking up plenty of division titles.

This trade evaluator tool is extremely user-friendly. You simply download an Excel file and input the players you are giving away and receiving. The tool will then give you a value. "C" is an even deal; anything above is a win for you, and anything below is a loss. You can only access this must-have tool at SportsLine.

In this week's 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings and trade chart, we can tell you that Cohen's MLB projections are fading Dodgers outfielder Joc Pederson. His overall power numbers have been impressive, as he entered Week 13 of the season with 18 home runs (tied for 10th in the National League) and 33 RBIs with a .565 slugging percentage.

But he's been in a massive slump recently, going hitless in his last eight games, dropping his average to .233 on the season after he hovered around .270 earlier this month. He's also not getting many at-bats against left-handed pitchers and is hitting just .160 against them when he does get a chance. That's why he's dropped almost all the way out of the top 300 in the latest head-to-head 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings after being close to the top 200 earlier this season. Be sure not to give up too much for him in any kind of Fantasy baseball trade.

A player the trade chart is all over in its latest Fantasy baseball rankings 2019: Tigers starting pitcher Matthew Boyd. The 28-year-old had become a Fantasy baseball afterthought with an ERA of 4.39 or higher in his first three seasons in the Major Leagues, but his velocity is up from 90.4 mph to 91.5 and he's been leaning more heavily on a vicious slider.

Boyd is throwing that slider 35.8 percent of the time, up from 11.0 percent just two seasons ago, and is throwing his curveball just 5.4 percent of the time, down from 18.0 percent of the time in 2017. That's helped raise his swinging strike rate to a career-high 13.7 percent, and he's sporting a 3.08 ERA with 11.2 K/9 because of it. He's risen from No. 120 to No. 45 in the latest version of Cohen's head-to-head 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings.

The evaluator is also extremely high on a pitcher who surged from outside the top 65 last week into the top 20 in head-to-head rankings. Additionally, it has updated the value of players dealing with injuries like Mike Clevinger (back), Jose Altuve (hamstring) and Joey Gallo (oblique). Getting the right value for players like these could be the difference between winning a title or going home with nothing.

What are the Fantasy baseball trade values for every MLB player in head-to-head and Rotisserie leagues? And which pitcher is now a top-20 value? Visit SportsLine now to see the Fantasy baseball trade evaluator and chart, all based off the projections of one of the top Fantasy baseball analysts in the nation.