Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2019: Advanced trade chart loving Patrick Corbin, fading Austin Meadows

The MLB season is over halfway gone and the MLB All-Star Game takes place next week at Progressive Field in Cleveland. Mets rookie Pete Alonso and Braves rookie Mike Soroka both earned All-Star selections and are already looking like two of the top aces in baseball, with Alonso posting a .992 OPS with 28 home runs so far, while Soroka is sitting at 9-1 with a 2.13 ERA. For owners, acquiring players climbing the 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings like Alonso and Soroka can define a season and set you up for success for years in keeper and dynasty leagues. Fantasy baseball trades are the optimal way to land a cornerstone player as you start positioning for the playoffs. And Ariel Cohen's 2019 Fantasy baseball trade chart and evaluator will help identify who to target and make sure you don't overpay.

Cohen is the creator of the ATC (Average Total Cost) Projection System. He was a finalist for two FSWA Awards in 2018 -- Baseball Article of the Year and Baseball Writer of the Year. Cohen and his Fantasy partner, Reuven Guy, have used the ATC system projections to finish in the money in NFBC, RTSports, Tout Wars and other national leagues, racking up plenty of division titles.

This trade evaluator tool is extremely user-friendly. You simply download an Excel file and input the players you are giving away and receiving. The tool will then give you a value. "C" is an even deal; anything above is a win for you, and anything below is a loss. You can only access this must-have tool at SportsLine.

In this week's 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings and trade chart, we can tell you that Cohen's MLB projections are fading Rays outfielder Austin Meadows. After entering June with a mind-blowing triple-slash of .354/.431/.673, Meadows' average is down to .286, while his OPS has dropped over 250 points to .863.

That's because of a putrid June in which he slashed .206/.274/.299 with no homers, six RBIs and 33 strikeouts in 107 at-bats. And the truth is that Meadows' .348 BABIP for the season is still high, so there could be even more regression in store. That's why he's has dropped from No. 56 in the head-to-head Fantasy baseball rankings last week to outside the top 100 this week.

Another player on the move this week: Nationals starting pitcher Patrick Corbin. The 29-year-old lefty signed a massive six-year, $140 million contract in free agency to form a dynamic one-two punch with Max Scherzer, and they've finally been living up to that in June.

Corbin is 7-5 on the season with a 3.55 ERA that is down from 4.11 after three straight starts where he gave up one earned run over seven innings while striking out seven or more. He's moved up from No. 50 to inside the top 15 in the latest head-to-head rankings.

