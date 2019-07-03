Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2019: Advanced trade chart loving Patrick Corbin, fading Brad Hand

The MLB All-Star Game is less than a week away and all 30 teams in Major League Baseball have crossed the halfway point of their seasons. Fantasy baseball owners have meaningful samples to judge the talent pool on for the 2019 season and are entering the stretch run thinking about how to better their roster for the postseason. It's probably too late to nab breakout stars like Pirates first baseman Josh Bell or White Sox starter Lucas Giolito for a reasonable price on the trade market, but there are plenty of other exciting possibilities out there just waiting to climb the 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings in the second half. Of course, identifying those players you want to target via trade in the second half can be an enormous challenge, which is why Ariel Cohen's 2019 Fantasy baseball trade chart and evaluator is here to help. Its Fantasy baseball rankings 2019 help you understand how to value potential trade prospects and makes sure you come out on the winning end of any deal you make.

Cohen is the creator of the ATC (Average Total Cost) Projection System. He was a finalist for two FSWA Awards in 2018 -- Baseball Article of the Year and Baseball Writer of the Year. Cohen and his Fantasy partner, Reuven Guy, have used the ATC system projections to finish in the money in NFBC, RTSports, Tout Wars and other national leagues, racking up plenty of division titles.

This trade evaluator tool is extremely user-friendly. You simply download an Excel file and input the players you are giving away and receiving. The tool will then give you a value. "C" is an even deal; anything above is a win for you, and anything below is a loss.

In this week's 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings and trade chart, we can tell you that Cohen's MLB projections are fading Indians closer Brad Hand. The 29-year-old left-hander owns a solid 2.23 ERA with 23 saves and 54 strikeouts over 36.1 innings for the year, but he's had issues in recent outings.

Hand got lit up for five earned runs against the Royals and took a loss last week. He has now given up multiple hits in four of his last six outings after giving up multiple hits in just two of his first 32 appearances. That one battering at the hands of the Royals took his ERA from 1.05 all the way to 2.36 and it might be time to sell high on Hand.

Another player on the move this week: Nationals starting pitcher Patrick Corbin. The 29-year-old lefty signed a massive six-year, $140 million contract in free agency to form a dynamic one-two punch with Max Scherzer, and they've finally been living up to that in June.

Corbin is 7-5 on the season with a 3.55 ERA that is down from 4.11 after three straight starts where he gave up one earned run over seven innings while striking out seven or more. He's moved up from No. 50 to inside the top 15 in the latest head-to-head rankings.

The evaluator is also fading a starting pitcher who fell from inside the top 10 to outside of the top 20 in the last week. Additionally, it has updated the value of players dealing with injuries like Noah Syndergaard (hamstring) and Cole Hamels (oblique). Getting the right value for players like these could be the difference between winning a title or going home with nothing.

What are the Fantasy baseball trade values for every MLB player in head-to-head and Rotisserie leagues? And which starting pitcher dropped outside the top 20? Visit SportsLine now to see the Fantasy baseball trade evaluator and chart, all based off the projections of one of the top Fantasy baseball analysts in the nation.