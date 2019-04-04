Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2019: Advanced trade chart loving Paul Goldschmidt, fading Manny Machado

If you're hoping to bolster your Fantasy baseball lineup with the perfect addition, it's time to start thinking about trades. Your team isn't going to get better if you don't target the top players and up-and-comers in the current 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings, so before you pull the trigger, you need to see the Fantasy baseball trade chart and evaluator from the team at SportsLine. Developed by Fantasy baseball expert Ariel Cohen, this tool, which grades any possible Fantasy baseball trade, is like having 24/7 access to trade advice from one of the top Fantasy baseball experts in the nation.

Cohen is the creator of the ATC (Average Total Cost) Projection System. He was a finalist for two FSWA Awards in 2018 -- Baseball Article of the Year and Baseball Writer of the Year. Cohen and his Fantasy partner, Reuven Guy, have used the ATC system projections to finish in the money in several NFBC, RTSports, Tout Wars and other national leagues, racking up several division titles.

This trade evaluator tool is extremely user-friendly. You simply download an Excel file and input the players you are giving away and receiving. The tool will then give you a value. "C" is an even deal; anything above is a win for you, and anything below is a loss. You can only access this must-have tool at SportsLine.

In this week's 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings and trade chart, we can tell you that Cohen's projections are extremely high on St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt.

After coming over from the Diamondbacks in the offseason, he posted huge power numbers in his first week in St. Louis, including four home runs and eight RBIs. He has the eighth-highest trade value in 12-team Rotisserie leagues, so don't give him up without getting a king's ransom in return.

A player the trade chart is fading: Padres shortstop Manny Machado, who is outside the top 50 in Rotisserie leagues.

Machado signed one of the largest contracts in MLB history this offseason, a $300 million deal with San Diego over 10 years. So far, there hasn't been much return on investment since he's hitting just .240 with one home run and three RBIs. He's also struck out seven times.

Jean Segura, Jose Altuve and Kenta Maeda are among the players you could trade straight-up for Machado in Rotisserie leagues and come out with a win, according to the projections, so don't give up too much for him at this point in the season.

Additionally, the 2019 Fantasy baseball trade chart is extremely high on an infielder who struggled at times in 2018, but is in position to explode this year, saying he's now a top-10 value. It's also made the call on the value of players on the disabled list like Giancarlo Stanton (biceps) and Trea Turner (finger). Getting the right return for players like these could be the difference between winning a title or going home with nothing.

What are the Fantasy baseball trade values for every MLB players in head-to-head and Rotisserie leagues? And which infielder is already a top-10 value? Visit SportsLine now to see the Fantasy baseball trade evaluator and chart, all based off the projections of one of the top Fantasy baseball analysts in the nation.