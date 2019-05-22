Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2019: Advanced trade chart loving Ronald Acuna, fading Yan Gomes

The MLB season has been rolling for about two months now, and owners are adjusting on the fly as injuries, call-ups, slumps and hot streaks have all shaken up the 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings. A lot can change in a short period of time, like when the Atlanta Braves called up prospect Austin Riley last week. He wasn't expected to arrive until 2020, but his power streak in the minors, plus an injury to Ender Inciarte, forced Atlanta's hand. Riley is hitting .385 with three home runs and six RBIs after seven games, and if you grabbed him in your league, you might have a difference-maker and a valuable trade chip for the rest of the season. With new stars emerging, now is the time to make a trade to upgrade your team and consult the latest 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings you can find. Before considering a deal, be sure to see Ariel Cohen's 2019 Fantasy baseball trade chart. It evaluates any trade offer and assigns a letter grade to let you know if you're winning or losing a deal.

Cohen is the creator of the ATC (Average Total Cost) Projection System. He was a finalist for two FSWA Awards in 2018 -- Baseball Article of the Year and Baseball Writer of the Year. Cohen and his Fantasy partner, Reuven Guy, have used the ATC system projections to finish in the money in NFBC, RTSports, Tout Wars and other national leagues, racking up plenty of division titles.

This trade evaluator tool is extremely user-friendly. You simply download an Excel file and input the players you are giving away and receiving. The tool will then give you a value. "C" is an even deal; anything above is a win for you, and anything below is a loss. You can only access this must-have tool at SportsLine.

In this week's 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings and trade chart, we can tell you that Cohen's Fantasy baseball projections are extremely high on Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna, who is now No. 45 in head-to-head leagues after ranking outside the top 50 just last week.

He's not a new name for Fantasy baseball players, who saw him take Rookie of the Year honors in 2018. But after experiencing slight regression early this season, he's in top form again, especially since the Braves moved him back to the lead-off spot, a role he thrived in last season. He's hitting .414 with three home runs and six RBIs over the past seven days, so he's seeing his value go way up each day.

A player the trade chart is fading in its latest Fantasy baseball rankings 2019: Nationals catcher Yan Gomes. He was a viable Fantasy option coming into the season, ranking well inside the top 200. It's been a tough campaign, however, in his new surroundings, as he's hitting just .231 with two home runs and 12 RBIs. And in his last seven games, he's hitting just .182 with no home runs and one RBI. He's now outside the top 300 and holds very little trade value, so he's a player you shouldn't even consider at this point.

The evaluator is also extremely high on a pitcher who started the season outside the top 100, but is now a top-10 value. Additionally, it has updated the value of players dealing with injuries like Corey Kluber (arm), Jose Altuve (hamstring) and Andrelton Simmons (ankle). Getting the right value for players like these could be the difference between winning a title or going home with nothing.

What are the Fantasy baseball trade values for every MLB player in head-to-head and Rotisserie leagues? And which pitcher is now a top-10 value? Visit SportsLine now to see the Fantasy baseball trade evaluator and chart, all based off the projections of one of the top Fantasy baseball analysts in the nation.