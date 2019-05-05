Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2019: Advanced trade chart loving Tim Anderson, fading Khris Davis

Injuries continue to pile up around Major League Baseball, with several high-profile players heading to the injured list as the calendar turns to May. The Yankees have been hit hard, with Giancarlo Stanton (shoulder) and Aaron Judge (oblique) both out indefinitely. The Indians also were bitten by the injury bug last week when Corey Kluber took a 102 m.p.h. line drive off the forearm, sidelining him for the foreseeable future. These MLB injuries are shaking up the 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings, and if you have these players or others battling injuries in your league, a trade could be in order to help replace them. Getting the best value is key, so before pulling the trigger on any kind of deal, first be sure to see Ariel Cohen's 2019 Fantasy baseball trade chart and evaluator.

Cohen is the creator of the ATC (Average Total Cost) Projection System. He was a finalist for two FSWA Awards in 2018 -- Baseball Article of the Year and Baseball Writer of the Year. Cohen and his Fantasy partner, Reuven Guy, have used the ATC system projections to finish in the money in several NFBC, RTSports, Tout Wars and other national leagues, racking up several division titles.

This trade evaluator tool is extremely user-friendly. You simply download an Excel file and input the players you are giving away and receiving. The tool will then give you a value. "C" is an even deal; anything above is a win for you, and anything below is a loss. You can only access this must-have tool at SportsLine.

In this week's 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings and trade chart, we can tell you that Cohen's projections are extremely high on White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson, who has surged from outside the top 50 all the way up to No. 34 for Rotisserie leagues. The 25-year old is crushing the ball this year, with a .365 average, six home runs and 18 RBIs.

The latest Fantasy baseball trade chart has moved him close to some of the league's other top hitters like Ronald Acuna and Alex Bregman, and he has more value than players like Freddie Freeman, Victor Robles and Wilson Ramos. Don't be afraid to be aggressive in making a deal for the American League Player of the Month in April.

A player the trade chart is fading in its Fantasy baseball rankings: Athletics outfielder Khris Davis, who has fallen out of the top 50 after starting the year inside the top 20. Davis still provides power (10 home runs), but his .228 average is trending towards a career low. He's striking out more than once per game on average, and those empty at-bats are costly for Fantasy players. If you're looking for home runs, he still has value, but be sure to not give up too much for him because his all-around numbers have dropped significantly.

The evaluator is also extremely high on a player who has exploded out of the gates in 2019 to become a top-five value after opening the season well outside the top 15. Additionally, it has updated the value of players dealing with injuries such as Christian Yelich (back), Anthony Rendon (elbow) and Corey Kluber (arm). Getting the right value for players like these could be the difference between winning a title or going home with nothing.

What are the Fantasy baseball trade values for every MLB player in head-to-head and Rotisserie leagues? And which player is now a top-five value? Visit SportsLine now to see the Fantasy baseball trade evaluator and chart, all based off the projections of one of the top Fantasy baseball analysts in the nation.