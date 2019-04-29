Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2019: Advanced trade chart loving Tommy Pham, fading Cole Hamels

The defending world champion Boston Red Sox are off to a sluggish 11-17 start because their pitching staff is struggling. Chris Sale has seen a dip in velocity and hasn't been himself since an injury late last season. On the other end of the spectrum, the Los Angeles Dodgers are living up to expectations as one of the National League's best with a 19-11 record. Cody Bellinger and Joc Pederson have combined to hit a staggering 23 home runs to shoot up the 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings. Of course, Fantasy baseball players have to figure out if the numbers that players like Sale, Bellinger and Pederson are putting up are representative of what to expect this year or if they're statistical aberrations. And Ariel Cohen's 2019 Fantasy baseball trade chart is the perfect tool to make sure you're getting the most bang for your buck.

Cohen is the creator of the ATC (Average Total Cost) Projection System. He was a finalist for two FSWA Awards in 2018 -- Baseball Article of the Year and Baseball Writer of the Year. Cohen and his Fantasy partner, Reuven Guy, have used the ATC system projections to finish in the money in several NFBC, RTSports, Tout Wars and other national leagues, racking up several division titles.

This trade evaluator tool is extremely user-friendly. You simply download an Excel file and input the players you are giving away and receiving. The tool will then give you a value. "C" is an even deal; anything above is a win for you, and anything below is a loss. You can only access this must-have tool at SportsLine.

In this week's 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings and trade chart, we can tell you that Cohen's projections are extremely high on Rays outfielder Tommy Pham. The 31-year-old veteran has surged from 58th in the head-to-head Fantasy baseball rankings to 29th behind an impressive start to the season that's seen him slash .304/.420/.457.

Pham has four home runs, 12 RBIs and has stolen six bases through 24 games. His .338 BABIP is well within a comfortable range to say that what he's doing isn't fluky. Pham's hard-hit contact rate is a robust 56 percent and he has a career-high walk rate of 16.1 percent, which means he's seeing the ball as well as he ever has.

A player the trade chart is fading in its Fantasy baseball rankings: Cubs starting pitcher Cole Hamels. The veteran lefty has had a strong start to the season with a 3-0 record and 3.16 ERA while striking out 8.62 batters per nine innings. However, that's largely at the behest of an impossibly low .220 BABIP that is sure to level off over time.

Hamels is inducing soft contact at his lowest rate ever (10.6 percent) and as the weather improves and more barreled balls start leaving the yard, it could be tough sledding for the 35-year-old. That's why Hamels is down from No. 14 last week in the 12-team head-to-head trade rankings to No. 51 this week.

The 2019 Fantasy baseball trade chart is also extremely high on a player who has exploded out of the gates in 2019 to become a top-10 value after opening the season well outside the top 30. Additionally, it has updated the value of players on the injured list like Aaron Judge (oblique), Jacob deGrom (elbow) and Trea Turner (finger). Getting the right value for players like these could be the difference between winning a title or going home with nothing.

What are the Fantasy baseball trade values for every MLB player in head-to-head and Rotisserie leagues? And which player is now a top-10 value? Visit SportsLine now to see the Fantasy baseball trade evaluator and chart, all based off the projections of one of the top Fantasy baseball analysts in the nation.