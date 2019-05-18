Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2019: Advanced trade chart loving Trea Turner, fading Tim Anderson

With half of May already gone, the MLB season has begun its second quarter. This is where we'll start to see separation in the 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings, with players showing their true colors. Nationals starter Stephen Strasburg sports a solid, albeit unexciting ERA of 3.63, but rising whiff rates and a HR/FB rate of 14.6 percent could signal more impressive numbers moving forward. That will make him an intriguing Fantasy baseball trade target as owners hunt for misleading numbers. Strasburg is one of many trade candidates you'll find in the latest Fantasy baseball rankings 2019. That's why you'll want to check out Ariel Cohen's 2019 Fantasy baseball trade chart before accepting any offers. It'll lead you to the best buy-low, sell-high candidates on a weekly basis and also help you determine whether heading to the Fantasy baseball waiver wire is a more attractive option.

Cohen is the creator of the ATC (Average Total Cost) Projection System. He was a finalist for two FSWA Awards in 2018 -- Baseball Article of the Year and Baseball Writer of the Year. Cohen and his Fantasy partner, Reuven Guy, have used the ATC system projections to finish in the money in NFBC, RTSports, Tout Wars and other national leagues, racking up plenty of division titles.

This trade evaluator tool is extremely user-friendly. You simply download an Excel file and input the players you are giving away and receiving. The tool will then give you a value. "C" is an even deal; anything above is a win for you, and anything below is a loss. You can only access this must-have tool at SportsLine.

In this week's 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings and trade chart, we can tell you that Cohen's MLB projections are extremely high on Nationals shortstop Trea Turner, who has surged into the top 30 in head-to-head leagues after coming in at No. 71 last week. Tuner started the year off with a blazing .357 average and two home runs in his first four games before breaking his right index finger.

However, he was activated from the injured list on Friday and picked up right where he left off, going 2-for-5 with a pair of singles and a steal. That's shooting his trade value back up, so now is the time to buy before he continues providing dominance in the stolen base and runs categories that opposing owners won't want to give up. He's a trade target you need to pounce on immediately.

A player the trade chart is fading in its latest Fantasy baseball rankings 2019: White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson. He's all the way down to No. 92 this week after spending much of the season in the top 20.

Anderson is still enjoying an incredible season with a .325/.354/.513 slash line, eight home runs, 24 RBIs and 13 stolen bases. However, his BABIP is coming back to earth from well over .400 to its current state of .364. That rate is likely to fall into the .330 range or lower before it's all said and done. His sagging numbers mean you shouldn't trade for him as a top-20 Fantasy option any longer.

