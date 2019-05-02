Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2019: Advanced trade chart loving Willson Contreras, fading Khris Davis

With the 2019 MLB season now over a month in, it's a great time for Fantasy baseball players to step back, take a look at their rosters and decide what moves need to be made to position them for a run to the playoffs. Several weeks of action is enough time for stats to level out and true breakouts and busts to emerge, but an overreaction to movement in the 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings can be costly. With new stars such as Vladimir Guerrero Jr. emerging and veterans like Kris Bryant struggling, there are some tough calls to make before making any kind of Fantasy baseball deal this season. That's why Ariel Cohen's 2019 Fantasy baseball trade chart is the perfect tool to make sure you're getting the most bang for your buck in any trade.

Cohen is the creator of the ATC (Average Total Cost) Projection System. He was a finalist for two FSWA Awards in 2018 -- Baseball Article of the Year and Baseball Writer of the Year. Cohen and his Fantasy partner, Reuven Guy, have used the ATC system projections to finish in the money in several NFBC, RTSports, Tout Wars and other national leagues, racking up several division titles.

This trade evaluator tool is extremely user-friendly. You simply download an Excel file and input the players you are giving away and receiving. The tool will then give you a value. "C" is an even deal; anything above is a win for you, and anything below is a loss. You can only access this must-have tool at SportsLine.

In this week's 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings and trade chart, we can tell you that Cohen's projections are extremely high on Cubs catcher Willson Contreras, who has surged from outside the top 30 all the way up to No. 13 for Rotisserie leagues. The 26-year old is ninth in the National League in home runs (8), third in slugging percentage (.663) and third in OPS (1.090).

At a position where it can be tough to find consistent hitting, Contreras has seen his value steadily rise this season. The chart says he has more value in Rotisserie leagues than big names such as Bryce Harper and Paul Goldschmidt, so be sure you don't let him go without getting a massive return.

A player the trade chart is fading in its Fantasy baseball rankings: Athletics outfielder Khris Davis, who has fallen out of the top 50 after starting the year inside the top 20. Davis still provides power (10 home runs), but his .228 average is trending towards a career low. He's striking out more than once per game on average, and those empty at-bats are costly for Fantasy players. If you're looking for home runs, he still has value, but be sure to not give up too much for him because his all-around numbers have dropped significantly.

The evaluator is also extremely high on a player who has exploded out of the gates in 2019 to become a top-five value after opening the season well outside the top 15. Additionally, it has updated the value of players dealing with injuries such as Christian Yelich (back), Anthony Rendon (elbow) and Corey Kluber (arm). Getting the right value for players like these could be the difference between winning a title or going home with nothing.

