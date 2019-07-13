Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2019: Advanced trade chart loving Yoan Moncada, fading Khris Davis

The Fantasy baseball season has already been a wild one and owners everywhere are on the lookout for players who might break their first-half trends now that the MLB All-Star Game is over. Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. has been the most impressive rookie of the season, storming up the 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings with a .327 average, 13 home runs, and 13 stolen bases so far. However, he has a .419 BABIP and if you're not in a dynasty or keeper league, you're probably wondering whether you should sell high. That is exactly the kind of tough decision that the 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings and trade chart from SportsLine's Ariel Cohen are designed for. It will help make sure that you wind up on the winning end of any trade you make.

Cohen is the creator of the ATC (Average Total Cost) Projection System. He was a finalist for two FSWA Awards in 2018 -- Baseball Article of the Year and Baseball Writer of the Year. Cohen and his Fantasy partner, Reuven Guy, have used the ATC system projections to finish in the money in NFBC, RTSports, Tout Wars and other national leagues, racking up plenty of division titles.

In this week's 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings and trade chart, we can tell you that Cohen's MLB projections are fading Athletics outfielder Khris Davis. After hitting 48 home runs last season, Davis began the year as a top-20 value in Cohen's 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings for rotisserie leagues. However, his power numbers have plummeted in 2019 and he's down to No. 93, with his peripherals suggesting more trouble to come.

Davis has just 16 home runs so far and his slugging percentage is down 116 points. That's primarily a function of him failing to generate lift as consistently as he has in years past. Davis is hitting flyballs just 37.1 percent of the time, down from 48.8 percent last year, and it's hard to buy a home run hitter who isn't getting the ball into the air.

Another player on the move this week: White Sox third baseman Yoan Moncada. The former top prospect who was the marquee player the White Sox received in return for Chris Sale had serious difficulties in his first 900 MLB plate appearances. However, his raw talent was always visible and he's put it together in 2019.

Moncada has 16 home runs with 49 runs scored, 48 RBIs and six stolen bases this year. He's also slashing .308/.364/.544 for a .908 OPS. He's 10th in Major League Baseball this year in average exit velocity and his average launch angle of 12.3 degrees is allowing him to drive the ball into the gaps and out of the park.

Even with batting average regression suggested by a .392 BABIP, his batted ball profile suggests his power numbers should improve with the hottest summer months ahead. That's why he's up to No. 36 in the latest 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings after starting the year outside the top 125.

