Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2019: Advanced trade chart loving Zack Wheeler, fading Austin Meadows

With three months of the Fantasy baseball season already in the books and the 2019 MLB All-Star break upon us, owners everywhere are looking to put the finishing touches on their rosters as they push towards the playoffs. Outside of a few prospect call-ups in the final months and injury replacements, there's not much to be found on the waiver wire. That means true roster improvement requires you to work the trade market and target players near the top of the 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings. There is little risk picking up a player from the waiver wire who has been climbing the Fantasy baseball rankings 2019 like Tigers starter Matthew Boyd. However, there's significant risk in overpaying if you try trading for an emerging star like him. That's why you'll want to see the latest 2019 Fantasy baseball trade chart and evaluator from Ariel Cohen before you finalize any deals.

Cohen is the creator of the ATC (Average Total Cost) Projection System. He was a finalist for two FSWA Awards in 2018 -- Baseball Article of the Year and Baseball Writer of the Year. Cohen and his Fantasy partner, Reuven Guy, have used the ATC system projections to finish in the money in NFBC, RTSports, Tout Wars and other national leagues, racking up plenty of division titles.

This trade evaluator tool is extremely user-friendly. You simply download an Excel file and input the players you are giving away and receiving. The tool will then give you a value. "C" is an even deal; anything above is a win for you, and anything below is a loss. You can only access this must-have tool at SportsLine.

In this week's 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings and trade chart, we can tell you that Cohen's MLB projections are fading Rays outfielder Austin Meadows. After entering June with a mind-blowing triple-slash of .354/.431/.673, Meadows' average is down to .289, while his OPS has dropped over 250 points to .866.

That's because of a putrid June in which he slashed .206/.274/.299 with no homers, six RBIs and 33 strikeouts in 107 at-bats. And the truth is that Meadows' .349 BABIP for the season is still high, so there could be even more regression in store. That's why he's has dropped from No. 56 in the head-to-head Fantasy baseball rankings last week to outside the top 100 this week.

Another player on the move this week: Mets starter Zack Wheeler. The 29-year-old right-hander has proven to be a quality starter when healthy since 2013, when he posted a 3.42 ERA over 17 starts as a rookie. He followed that up by raising his K/9 rate from 7.56 to 9.08 in his sophomore campaign while maintaining a 3.56 ERA. Unfortunately, health has been an issue, as he missed the 2015 and 2016 seasons after undergoing Tommy John surgery.

However, Wheeler proved himself healthy again in 2018 and posted a 3.31 ERA with 8.84 K/9. After a rough start this year, he's starting to find his rhythm again and his pitching has been electric. Wheeler shut down a high-powered Yankees offense on July 2, striking out eight and giving up just two runs over 6.1 innings to get the win. That's why he's up to No. 27 in the head-to-head 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings from No. 55 a week ago.

