Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2019 and Busts: Model that beat experts warns about Aaron Nola, Dee Gordon

Big-money contracts are finally starting to fly across Major League Baseball now that spring training has started. Manny Machado signed a $300 million deal as a free agent with the Padres, Nolan Arenado inked a $260 million extension with the Rockies, and Bryce Harper joined the Phillies on a $330 million blockbuster deal. With those huge, multi-year contracts, the concern is always that they'll eventually fail to live up to their salary.

Last year, their model warned that Orioles starting pitcher Dylan Bundy was being overvalued. Bundy was the No. 40 starting pitcher drafted on average in CBS Sports leagues, but finished at No. 68 thanks to a sky-high 5.45 ERA. The team at SportsLine was all over Bundy as one of its biggest Fantasy baseball busts from the start. Their model had him listed much lower than expert consensus Fantasy baseball rankings, and anyone who listened to their advice was well positioned for a league title.

Their model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites. And that same group is sharing its 2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings and cheat sheets over at SportsLine, helping you find Fantasy Baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts long before your competition. Their cheat sheets, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its rankings.

In fact, when it came to ranking players in Fantasy football, SportsLine's Projection Model beat human experts last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was the closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. That could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

One of the potential 2019 Fantasy baseball busts the model is predicting: Phillies starting pitcher Aaron Nola.

Nola was remarkable for the Phillies last season, sporting a 2.37 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 224:58 K:BB in 212.1 innings pitched. To go along with those impressive stats, Nola pitched in 33 games, securing 17 victories for Philadelphia. However, SportsLine's projection model says the 25-year-old won't be able to replicate his big numbers again in 2019 and isn't worth his steep ADP.

In fact, SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy baseball cheat sheets have Nola (second-round ADP) ranked lower than pitchers like Walker Buehler (fourth), Mike Clevinger (fifth) and James Paxton (fifth). Nola is one of the Fantasy baseball busts 2019 that you'll want to avoid in the your drafts.

Another player that SportsLine's Fantasy baseball rankings 2019 are fading: Mariners second baseman Dee Gordon.

Gordon used his speed to take the league by storm, first with the Dodgers and then with the Marlins. He earned back-to-back All-Star appearances in 2015 and 2016 by making hard contact on the ground and taxing opposing defenses by hitting over .300 in two of three seasons from 2015-2017 and leading the league in steals three times from 2014-2017.

However, Gordon appears to be slowing down in his 30s. He went from stealing 60 bases in 2017 and leading the majors to swiping just 30 bases in 2018. His speed also cost him at the plate, with his average dipping from .308 to .268 and his OPS dropping from .716 to .637 in the process. Managers hoping for Gordon to provide steals with regularity are still drafting him 12th overall among second basemen, but SportsLine's Fantasy baseball rankings 2019 say he'll finish outside the top 20 at the position in 2019, drastically underperforming his ADP.

