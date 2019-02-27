Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2019 and Busts: Model that beat experts warns about Aaron Nola, Luis Castillo

MLB contract extensions are being inked left and right, causing players to move up and down 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings everywhere. The Rockies just signed third baseman Nolan Arenado to an eight-year, $260 million extension that will keep him in the Mile High City until at least 2021. In St. Louis, the Cardinals extended pitcher Miles Mikolas with a four-year, $68 million contract after he went 18-4 last year and struck out 146 batters. And in the Big Apple, the Yankees extended outfielder Aaron Hicks via a seven-year, $70 million contact even though Hicks only batted .248 last season. While MLB players hunt for big contracts, Fantasy players are trying to identify the biggest 2019 Fantasy baseball busts. These are players who will crush your entire season, and the only way to avoid them is to use reliable 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings like the ones you'll find at SportsLine. They'll also help you locate the top Fantasy baseball sleepers and breakouts to target.

Last year, their model warned that Orioles starting pitcher Dylan Bundy was being overvalued. Bundy was the No. 40 starting pitcher drafted on average in CBS Sports leagues, but finished at No. 68 thanks to a sky-high 5.45 ERA. The team at SportsLine was all over Bundy as one of its biggest Fantasy baseball busts from the start. Their model had him listed much lower than expert consensus Fantasy baseball rankings, and anyone who listened to their advice was well positioned for a league title.

Their model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites. And that same group is sharing its 2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings and cheat sheets over at SportsLine, helping you find Fantasy Baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts long before your competition. Their cheat sheets, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its rankings.

In fact, when it came to ranking players in Fantasy football, SportsLine's Projection Model beat human experts last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was the closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. That could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

One of the potential 2019 Fantasy baseball busts the model is predicting: Phillies starting pitcher Aaron Nola.

Nola was remarkable for the Phillies last season, sporting a 2.37 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 224:58 K:BB in 212.1 innings pitched. To go along with those impressive stats, Nola pitched in 33 games, securing 17 victories for Philadelphia. However, SportsLine's projection model says the 25-year-old won't be able to replicate his big numbers again in 2019 and isn't worth his steep ADP.

In fact, SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy baseball cheat sheets have Nola (second-round ADP) ranked lower than pitchers like Walker Buehler (fourth), Mike Clevinger (fifth) and James Paxton (fifth). Nola is one of the Fantasy baseball busts 2019 that you'll want to avoid in the your drafts.

Another player that SportsLine's Fantasy baseball rankings 2019 are fading: Reds starting pitcher Luis Castillo.

Castillo is currently the No. 30 starting pitcher off the board in standard leagues. However, SportsLine's Fantasy baseball rankings 2019 project him to finish as just the No. 85 starting pitcher.

That's because there are a number of peripherals to suggest that what we saw in 2018 was more in line with who he actually is as a pitcher rather than in his impressive rookie year. In 89.1 innings in 2017, Castillo had a 3.12 ERA and struck out 9.87 batters per nine innings. He did all that while benefiting from an extraordinarily low BABIP of .247 (.300 is average).

Last season, that BABIP rose to .282 and the effects were dramatic, as Castillo's ERA fell to 4.30. Even worse, he induced far fewer ground balls and saw his home run rate skyrocket from 1.11 per nine innings to 1.49, while striking out just 8.75 batters per full game. Anyone drafting Castillo in the top 100 picks of their Fantasy baseball draft is hoping he'll revert to his rookie season form, but there's not a lot in the numbers to suggest that will happen.

SportsLine is also predicting one of the consensus No. 1 players at his position to struggle mightily in 2019 and finish outside the top five. You'll want to avoid drafting him with an early pick, as that could be the difference in winning your league or going home with nothing.

So which potential Fantasy Baseball busts should you avoid in your draft? Visit SportsLine now to get 2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings for every single position, all from the model that called Dylan Bundy's huge bust last season, and find out.