Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2019 and Busts: Model that beat experts warns about Carlos Correa, Dee Gordon

Fantasy baseball players everywhere are gearing up for their drafts by conducting research and completing mock drafts in hopes of winning a title this year. One sure-fire way to have your season end in disappointment is drafting one of the high-profile Fantasy baseball busts. Selecting a player high in your Fantasy baseball rankings who fails to produce will completely derail your season. However, identifying and dodging these 2019 Fantasy baseball busts altogether can be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed. That's why you'll want to see the most up-to-date 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings from SportsLine's proven computer model before you draft. Their Fantasy baseball rankings 2019 will help you identify which players you'll want to completely avoid that could tank your entire season.

Last year, their model warned that Orioles starting pitcher Dylan Bundy was being overvalued. Bundy was the No. 40 starting pitcher drafted on average in CBS Sports leagues, but finished at No. 68 thanks to a sky-high 5.45 ERA. The team at SportsLine was all over Bundy as one of its biggest Fantasy baseball busts from the start. Their model had him listed much lower than expert consensus Fantasy baseball rankings, and anyone who listened to their advice was well positioned for a league title.

Their model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites. And that same group is sharing its 2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings and cheat sheets over at SportsLine, helping you find Fantasy Baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts long before your competition. Their cheat sheets, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its rankings.

In fact, when it came to ranking players in Fantasy football, SportsLine's Projection Model beat human experts last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was the closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. That could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

One of the potential 2019 Fantasy baseball busts the model is predicting: Astros shortstop Carlos Correa.

Correa burst onto the scene in 2017, setting career-highs in home runs (24) and runs scored (82). He also racked up 133 hits and 84 RBIs that season, which resulted in an All-Star appearance for the shortstop. However, he failed to live up to the lofty expectations last year. In fact, Correa was limited to 110 games in 2018, which resulted in a pedestrian .239/.323/.405 line.

Despite last year's struggles, the 24-year-old is being drafted in the fifth round in standard leagues this season. However, SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings say the 2017 All-Star won't return value at such a high pick. SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy baseball cheat sheets have Correa (fifth-round ADP) ranked lower than players like Jurickson Profar (seventh), Adalberto Mondesi (ninth) and even Jean Segura (ninth). Correa is one of this year's Fantasy baseball busts you'll want to completely avoid.

Another player that SportsLine's Fantasy baseball rankings 2019 are fading: Mariners second baseman Dee Gordon.

Gordon used his speed to take the league by storm, first with the Dodgers and then with the Marlins. He earned back-to-back All-Star appearances in 2015 and 2016 by making hard contact on the ground and taxing opposing defenses by hitting over .300 in two of three seasons from 2015-2017 and leading the league in steals three times from 2014-2017.

However, Gordon appears to be slowing down in his 30s. He went from stealing 60 bases in 2017 and leading the majors to swiping just 30 bases in 2018. His speed also cost him at the plate, with his average dipping from .308 to .268 and his OPS dropping from .716 to .637 in the process. Managers hoping for Gordon to provide steals with regularity are still drafting him 12th overall among second basemen, but SportsLine's Fantasy baseball rankings 2019 say he'll finish outside the top 20 at the position in 2019, drastically under-performing his ADP.

SportsLine is also predicting one of the consensus No. 1 players at his position to struggle mightily in 2019 and finish outside the top five. You'll want to avoid drafting him with an early pick, as that could be the difference in winning your league or going home with nothing.

So which potential Fantasy Baseball busts should you avoid in your draft? Visit SportsLine now to get 2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings for every single position, all from the model that called Dylan Bundy's huge bust last season, and find out.