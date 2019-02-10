Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2019 and Busts: Model that beat experts warns about Chris Sale, Carlos Santana

The 2019 Fantasy baseball season is right around the corner. And while there's a lot left to be determined in free agency, like where Bryce Harper, Manny Machado and Dallas Keuchel will end up, owners everywhere are beginning their 2019 Fantasy baseball draft prep. One of the key elements in any draft is avoiding players due for a statistical decline. Spending an early pick on a player who produces like he was taken in the middle or late rounds can tank a season, so dodging these Fantasy baseball busts can be the difference between winning your league and being sacked with a disappointing finish. A trustworthy set of 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings is the best way to sweep for these landmines, which is why you'll want to see the SportsLine Projection Model's Fantasy baseball busts, sleepers, and breakouts before your draft.

Last year, the model warned that Orioles starting pitcher Dylan Bundy was being overvalued. Bundy was the No. 40 starting pitcher drafted on average in CBS Sports leagues, but finished at No. 68 thanks to a sky-high 5.45 ERA.

Their model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites.

In fact, when it came to ranking players in Fantasy Football, SportsLine's Projection Model beat human experts last season when there were big differences in ranking.

One huge bust SportsLine is calling this season: Red Sox ace Chris Sale.

With a funky delivery, scouts have always wondered whether Sale's arm would hold up to the exceptional torque he creates. However, prior to 2018, he had pitched in at least 200 innings in four of the previous five seasons and his dominance pushed it out of Fantasy owners' minds.

But in 2018, Sale ran into issues down the stretch. He wound up missing several starts and threw just 158 innings. When he returned late in the season, his fastball had lost considerable velocity. He even topped out at 90.2 m.p.h. with his four-seamer in one of his starts late in the season.

Sale still has an effective supplementary arsenal and can be one of the game's best even if his fastball sits in the low-90s. However, he won't be as dominant, which is problematic when you consider that he's the No. 2 starting pitcher being selected in Fantasy drafts right now at No. 13 overall. And if he has any other injury problems, spending a first or second-round pick on Sale could be a nightmare, which is why the SportsLine Projection Model projects him to finish as the No. 12 starting pitcher for 2019.

Another player that SportsLine's Fantasy baseball rankings 2019 are fading: Indians first baseman Carlos Santana.

After one season in Philadelphia, Santana returns to the Indians in 2019 and Fantasy owners in early drafts seem to think that will solve all of his issues, as he's been the fourth first baseman off the board in standard CBS Sports leagues. However, the model doesn't believe the soon-to-be 33-year-old is due for a major bump statistically, projecting him to finish as the No. 8 Fantasy first baseman behind players like Cody Bellinger and Joey Votto, who are being drafted an average of two to three rounds after Santana.

Santa had the worst batting average (.229) and the second-worst slugging percentage of his career in 2018 and finished with a .766 OPS. And since 2016, his season-over-season OPS figures have dropped by 47 and 52 points, respectively. As for his power numbers, Citizens Bank Field in Philadelphia was the fourth-friendliest home run park in the MLB last season, while Progressive Field in Cleveland ranked just 14th, so the move back to Cleveland won't be doing him any favors on that front.

