Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2019 and Busts: Model that beat experts warns about Howie Kendrick, Andrelton Simmons

The 2019 Fantasy baseball season is approaching quickly, with MLB Opening Day scheduled for March 28. Owners everywhere are starting to put the time and effort into making sure they're prepared come draft day. Of course, the key to any successful season is making sure you avoid players who will under-perform. Fantasy baseball busts can ruin your chances of winning your league, but a reliable set of Fantasy baseball rankings can help you avoid any landmines. That's why you'll want to see the 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings and cheat sheets from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Last year, the model warned that Orioles starting pitcher Dylan Bundy was being overvalued. Bundy was the No. 40 starting pitcher drafted on average in CBS Sports leagues, but finished at No. 68 thanks to a sky-high 5.45 ERA. The team at SportsLine was all over Bundy as one of its biggest Fantasy baseball busts from the start. Their model had him listed much lower than expert consensus Fantasy baseball rankings, and anyone who listened to their advice was well positioned for a league title.

Their model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites. And that same group is sharing its 2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings and cheat sheets over at SportsLine, helping you find Fantasy Baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts long before your competition. Their cheat sheets, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its rankings.

In fact, when it came to ranking players in Fantasy Football, SportsLine's Projection Model beat human experts last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was the closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. That could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

One huge bust SportsLine is calling this season: Nationals second baseman Howie Kendrick.

Kendrick is the No. 3 second baseman being drafted in standard CBS Sports leagues, but the model warns against taking the Nationals middle infielder that high. The 35-year-old still makes plenty of contact, hitting .303 last season in just 40 games before an Achilles rupture ended his season, but his health is still a concern and he'll be facing competition at second base.

Wilmer Difo proved capable defensively in Kendrick's absence and top prospect Carter Kieboom is expected to make a run at reaching the Major Leagues this season after playing second base in the Arizona Fall League to enhance his possibilities of a call-up.

Kendrick has also benefited from unusually high BABIPs of .350 and .378 the last two seasons to hit over .300. If his BABIP comes back down to earth, you can expect his average to drop off, which will sap his Fantasy baseball value. That's why SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings list him outside the top 25 among second basemen.

Another player that SportsLine's Fantasy baseball rankings 2019 are fading: Angels shortstop Andrelton Simmons.

The 29-year-old has shown some surprising extra-base power in the last two seasons. He has 96 extra-base hits during that span and his 6-2, 200-pound frame lead some to believe there is still some untapped power potential.

However, Simmons' plate approach means that if his power numbers stagnate or fall, you'll be paying too high of a price for his projected profile. Simmons doesn't walk much and if he doesn't hit well enough to offset his OBP (which has never been higher than .337 in his career), he could cost you dearly in those categories.

SportsLine is also predicting one of the consensus No. 1 players at his position to struggle mightily in 2019 and finish outside the top five. You'll want to avoid drafting him with an early pick, as that could be the difference in winning your league or going home with nothing.

So which potential Fantasy Baseball busts should you avoid in your draft? Visit SportsLine now to get 2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings for every single position, all from the model that called Dylan Bundy's huge bust last season, and find out.