Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2019 and Busts: Model that beat experts warns about Howie Kendrick, Carlos Santana

There are few things worse in Fantasy baseball than spending a high draft pick on a player only to see his numbers drop off a cliff. An ace who's moved to the pen or a star catcher who ends up in a platoon can cause headaches the entire season. These Fantasy baseball busts can ruin a season, so avoiding them is often the key to winning your league. The concept is simple: don't draft anyone whose production might not justify where they're being taken. However, identifying who those players will be based on their stats and past performance alone can be a time-consuming challenge. That's why you'll want to check out the optimal 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings from SportsLine's Projection Model before your draft. The proven computer model has a history of helping you avoid players who could tank your season.

Last year, the model warned that Orioles starting pitcher Dylan Bundy was being overvalued. Bundy was the No. 40 starting pitcher drafted on average in CBS Sports leagues, but finished at No. 68 thanks to a sky-high 5.45 ERA. The team at SportsLine was all over Bundy as one of its biggest Fantasy baseball busts from the start. Their model had him listed much lower than expert consensus Fantasy baseball rankings, and anyone who listened to their advice was well positioned for a league title.

Their model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites. And that same group is sharing its 2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings and cheat sheets over at SportsLine, helping you find Fantasy Baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts long before your competition. Their cheat sheets, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its rankings.

In fact, when it came to ranking players in Fantasy Football, SportsLine's Projection Model beat human experts last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was the closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. That could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

One huge bust SportsLine is calling this season: Nationals second baseman Howie Kendrick.

Kendrick is the No. 3 second baseman being drafted in standard CBS Sports leagues, but the model warns against taking the Nationals middle infielder that high. The 35-year-old still makes plenty of contact, hitting .303 last season in just 40 games before an Achilles rupture ended his season, but his health is still a concern and he'll be facing competition at second base.

Wilmer Difo proved capable defensively in Kendrick's absence and top prospect Carter Kieboom is expected to make a run at reaching the Major Leagues this season after playing second base in the Arizona Fall League to enhance his possibilities of a call-up.

Kendrick has also benefited from unusually high BABIPs of .350 and .378 the last two seasons to hit over .300. If his BABIP comes back down to earth, you can expect his average to drop off, which will sap his Fantasy baseball value. That's why SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings list him outside the top 25 among second basemen.

Another player that SportsLine's Fantasy baseball rankings 2019 are fading: Indians first baseman Carlos Santana.

After one season in Philadelphia, Santana returns to the Indians in 2019 and Fantasy owners in early drafts seem to think that will solve all of his issues, as he's been the fourth first baseman off the board in standard CBS Sports leagues. However, the model doesn't believe the soon-to-be 33-year-old is due for a major bump statistically, projecting him to finish as the No. 8 Fantasy first baseman behind players like Cody Bellinger and Joey Votto, who are being drafted an average of two to three rounds after Santana.

Santa had the worst batting average (.229) and the second-worst slugging percentage of his career in 2018 and finished with a .766 OPS. And since 2016, his season-over-season OPS figures have dropped by 47 and 52 points, respectively. As for his power numbers, Citizens Bank Field in Philadelphia was the fourth-friendliest home run park in the MLB last season, while Progressive Field in Cleveland ranked just 14th, so the move back to Cleveland won't be doing him any favors on that front.

SportsLine is also predicting one of the consensus No. 1 players at his position to struggle mightily in 2019 and finish outside the top five. You'll want to avoid drafting him with an early pick, as that could be the difference in winning your league or going home with nothing.

So which potential Fantasy Baseball busts should you avoid in your draft? Visit SportsLine now to get 2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings for every single position, all from the model that called Dylan Bundy's huge bust last season, and find out.