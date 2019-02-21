Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2019 and Busts: Model that beat experts warns about Miguel Cabrera, Luis Castillo

Spring Training games are officially here, while 2019 MLB Opening Day is right around the corner on March 28. The 2019 Fantasy baseball season is approaching quickly and drafters everywhere are gearing up for their first picks. The huge news this week is that free agent Manny Machado will sign with the San Diego Padres, where he'll continue to be an entrenched starter in Fantasy baseball lineups. Leagues are won and lost based on staying a step ahead of your opponents and knowing which players to avoid in your drafts. These Fantasy baseball busts can wreck your entire season, but with a reliable set of 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings, you can steer clear of danger. Before you make any MLB picks, make sure to view the latest Fantasy baseball rankings 2019 from the team at SportsLine. They'll also help you find the top Fantasy baseball breakouts and must-have Fantasy baseball sleepers.

Last year, their model warned that Orioles starting pitcher Dylan Bundy was being overvalued. Bundy was the No. 40 starting pitcher drafted on average in CBS Sports leagues, but finished at No. 68 thanks to a sky-high 5.45 ERA. The team at SportsLine was all over Bundy as one of its biggest Fantasy baseball busts from the start. Their model had him listed much lower than expert consensus Fantasy baseball rankings, and anyone who listened to their advice was well positioned for a league title.

Their model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites. And that same group is sharing its 2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings and cheat sheets over at SportsLine, helping you find Fantasy Baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts long before your competition. Their cheat sheets, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its rankings.

In fact, when it came to ranking players in Fantasy Football, SportsLine's Projection Model beat human experts last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was the closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. That could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

One huge bust SportsLine is calling for this season: Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera.

Cabrera is unquestionably one of the elite hitters of his generation, but his numbers fell off a cliff from 2016 to 2017, when he went from slashing .316/.393/.563 to just .249/.329/.399. His home run count also dropped from 38 to 16. Early last season, it looked like Cabrera was bouncing back with a .299/.395/.448 slash line before a bicep injury cost him his season.

He's been cleared to return to action this spring and is expected to be healthy this season, but he'll be 36 in early April and it's hard to imagine him bouncing back to anywhere near an MVP-caliber level. Cabrera has been one of the top 20 true first basemen drafted thus far with an ADP of 168.3, but the SportsLine Projection Model predicts he'll finish as the No. 28 first basemen in Fantasy baseball, well short of his expected productivity.

Another player that SportsLine's Fantasy baseball rankings 2019 are fading: Reds starting pitcher Luis Castillo.

Castillo is currently the No. 30 starting pitcher off the board in standard leagues. However, SportsLine's Fantasy baseball rankings 2019 project him to finish as just the No. 85 starting pitcher.

That's because there are a number of peripherals to suggest that what we saw in 2018 was more in line with who he actually is as a pitcher rather than in his impressive rookie year. In 89.1 innings in 2017, Castillo had a 3.12 ERA and struck out 9.87 batters per nine innings. He did all that while benefiting from an extraordinarily low BABIP of .247 (.300 is average).

Last season, that BABIP rose to .282 and the effects were dramatic, as Castillo's ERA fell to 4.30. Even worse, he induced far fewer ground balls and saw his home run rate skyrocket from 1.11 per nine innings to 1.49, while striking out just 8.75 batters per full game. Anyone drafting Castillo in the top 100 picks of their Fantasy baseball draft is hoping he'll revert to his rookie season form, but there's not a lot in the numbers to suggest that will happen.

SportsLine is also predicting one of the consensus No. 1 players at his position to struggle mightily in 2019 and finish outside the top five. You'll want to avoid drafting him with an early pick, as that could be the difference in winning your league or going home with nothing.

So which potential Fantasy Baseball busts should you avoid in your draft? Visit SportsLine now to get 2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings for every single position, all from the model that called Dylan Bundy's huge bust last season, and find out.