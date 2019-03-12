Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2019: Best breakouts from same model that nailed Khris Davis' huge season

MLB spring training is in full swing and all 30 teams are trying to fine-tune their rosters as they trim to 25 players. Injuries have already caused plenty of movement across 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings, with Yankees ace Luis Severino questionable for Opening Day with shoulder inflammation and Cardinals starter Carlos Martinez also facing shrinking odds of being ready to start the season with shoulder issues of his own. We also know that Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw, who's rehabbing a shoulder ailment, threw 20 pitches in the bullpen on Monday. Fantasy baseball owners may be willing to wait out whatever ails talents like those, but they'll also be looking hard for 2019 Fantasy baseball breakouts to target in their upcoming drafts. Proven 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings like the ones you'll find at SportsLine are the best way to identify players who will dramatically outperform their ADP and help you win your league.

Last season, the proven computer model at SportsLine helped turn owners on to Athletics outfielder Khris Davis, who wound up as the No. 12 player in all of Fantasy after going in the middle of the fourth round (No. 43) in standard CBS Sports leagues. After hitting 43 home runs and driving in 110 runs in 2017, the jump to 48 home runs and 123 RBI in 2018 helped propel him into the realm of the Fantasy elite.

The team at SportsLine was all over Davis as a Fantasy breakout from the start. Their Fantasy Baseball rankings and cheat sheets said he would outperform his draft position in a big way, and anyone who listened to their advice was well positioned for a league title.

The SportsLine Projection Model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites.

In fact, when it came to ranking players in Fantasy Football, SportsLine's Projection Model beat human experts last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was the closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. That could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

One of the potential 2019 Fantasy baseball breakouts the model is recommending: Indians starting pitcher Shane Bieber.

Bieber's first season with the Indians was up and down, as he averaged 9.2 K/9, but also had an ERA of 4.55. However, as problematic as his ERA and 1.33 WHIP might be, Fantasy baseball owners should be targeting the soon-to-be 24-year-old much earlier than he's going in early drafts. Right now, he owns an ADP of just 43 among starting pitchers.

His ERA and his WHIP were ultimately inflated by a .356 BABIP, which will level off over time and could even settle in below the league average because of a wipeout slider that sometimes seems impossible to barrel up. That slider is also the reason why you can expect to see Bieber's strikeout rate rise in his second season, as he generated swinging strikes a whopping 26 percent of the time. SportsLine's Fantasy baseball rankings 2019 project him to finish a full 10 spots ahead of his ADP as the No. 33 starting pitcher in 2019, making him a player you'll want in your lineup every five days when he takes the mound.

Another player that the SportsLine Projection Model is tabbing for a breakout year is Minnesota Twins catcher and utility man Willians Astudillo.

"La Tortuga" was a monster last season after a late call-up, slashing .355/.371/.516 in 97 plate appearances with three home runs, four doubles, a triple, and 21 RBIs. And whereas playing catcher would traditionally limit the number of plate appearances, Astudillo's positional versatility should actually help keep him on the field more often than your typical platoon catcher.

Astudillo is a master of contact and, while he still has work left to ensure he earns a roster spot, his potential to provide a high average and develop power at an offensively-challenged position makes him extremely intriguing. That's why the model projects he'll finish as the No. 9 catcher in Fantasy baseball despite an ADP of 19 at his position.

