Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2019: Best sleepers from advanced model that nailed Mike Moustakas' strong season

With the Japan Opening Series between the Mariners and Athletics already in the rear-view mirror and league-wide MLB Opening Day 2019 set for March 28, we've entered the point in spring training where teams are letting starters play deeper into games while simultaneously trying to avoid injuries that could derail their season. With news coming down that Yankees starter Luis Severino will be out until at least May with shoulder inflammation, sending him plummeting down 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings everywhere, managers are extremely aware of the tightrope they're forced to walk. Meanwhile, Fantasy baseball owners who have already drafted are just hoping bad luck doesn't undo their year before it begins. Those who haven't drafted are in hot pursuit of the top 2019 Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts, and busts that define seasons. That's why you'll want to consult the latest 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball sleepers, including Brewers third baseman Mike Moustakas. Drafted No. 137 overall on average, Moustakas hit 28 home runs and drove in 95 runs, the most of his career, to finish as the No. 45 overall player in all of Fantasy.

The team at SportsLine was all over Moustakas as a Fantasy breakout from the start. Their model had him listed much higher than expert consensus rankings, and anyone who listened to their advice was well positioned for a league title.

Their model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites. And that same group is sharing its 2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings and cheat sheets over at SportsLine, helping you find Fantasy Baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts long before your competition. Their cheat sheets, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its rankings.

In fact, when it came to ranking players in Fantasy football, SportsLine's Projection Model beat human experts last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was the closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. That could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

One Fantasy baseball sleeper the model is all over: Phillies shortstop Jean Segura. He made an All-Star team for the Brewers back in 2013 and then had another breakout season three years later with the Diamondbacks when he led the league in hits (203) and had an .867 OPS. After being traded to the Mariners, Segura continued to hit for a high average (.302 during two seasons in Seattle), but saw his power numbers impacted by the cavernous T-Mobile Park.

That has dropped Segura into the second-tier of Fantasy shortstops, but a move to hitter-friendly Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia has the potential to vault him back into the upper echelon. His Fantasy baseball ADP is currently No. 11 among shortstops, but the SportsLine Projection Model predicts he'll finish seventh at his position.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy baseball rankings 2019 are extremely high on: Dodgers utility man Chris Taylor.

The 28-year-old spent the majority of his season at shortstop, but he could wind up with eligibility at a number of positions and is likely to play plenty of second base. After a breakout year in 2017, Taylor's numbers came back down to earth last season, but there were also some encouraging developments that most owners are sleeping on entering this season.

Taylor raised his hard-hit contact rate from 32.4 percent to 38.4 percent from 2017 to 2018, while his line-drive rate went from 22.6 percent to 27.5 percent. His BABIP leveled off from .361 to .345, but that's at least one reason to believe he saw the ball better last season than he did in 2017.

Currently, Taylor's ADP is the No. 22 shortstop off the board, but SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings predict he'll finish the season as the No. 14 player at that position. Add in the versatility and there is a lot to like about Taylor's Fantasy prospects for 2019.

SportsLine is also high on a starting pitcher who didn't finish in the top five in Fantasy points at his position last year but is ranked higher than starters like Clayton Kershaw, Chris Sale and James Paxton. This pick could be the difference in winning your league or going home with nothing.

